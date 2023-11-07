Ghanaian gospel musicians Piesie Esther and Joyce Blessing have been spotted together having fun in a new video

The fashionistas looked heavenly in decent outfits and long charming hairstyles to complete their looks

The gorgeous women have earned the support of Ghanaians as they promote each other's songs on social media

Award-winning female gospel musicians Piesie Esther and Joyce Blessing have inspired many Ghanaians with their beautiful friendship goals.

Joyce Blessing and Piesie Esther look beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @piesiesther

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous style influencers wore stunning dresses as they met at an event where Joyce Blessing was signed as brand ambassador of a food brand.

Piesie Esther looks fabulous in a red dress styled with pearls

2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards gospel artiste of the year, Piesie Esther, wore a stylish dress with cutout sleeves.

She styled her look with a pearly necklace and gold necklace with matching earrings.

Watch the video below;

Joyce Blessing slays in a pleated dress

Victory hitmaker Joyce Blessing looks gorgeous in a long-sleeve dress and side parted voluminous hairstyle.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther and Joyce Blessing's Instagram video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

becca_props stated:

God bless you both. You proved the world wrong, and that’s beautiful

Emma. Akuffo stated:

Shame on those who wanted to cause confusion and discord among you two…

Shekinahpretty stated:

Well done, dear Joyce. Trust me, God'll surprise you, big time❤️

Houseofnanaama stated:

If I don’t get to hear any good news from the gospel fraternity, this is enough for me❤️❤️❤️❤️

exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:

It was beautiful to see you two and people wanted to create an unnecessary fight between you two. beyesemkwa

awura60 stated:

Joyce, you’re wonderful

Achiamaaodum stated:

This is beautiful and pleasing to God. I love you both. ❤️

gods_fav_girlie stated:

Congratulations to you both ❤️love this

Source: YEN.com.gh