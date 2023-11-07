Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has got the internet taking after rocking a classy white dress

The celebrity mother looked elegant in a white-collar dress with side pockets for her latest photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Esther Smith's high fashion sense and expensive taste in luxury cars

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has gone viral as she rocked a white wardrobe staple dress in new photos.

The gorgeous veteran musician is among the female celebrities who always make a bold fashion statement with their simple yet classy looks.

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @esthersmith

Source: Instagram

Esther Smith looked stunning in a white kneel-level dress styled with black stilettos while posing beside her white Range Rover.

Check out the photos below;

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Esther Smith rocks a knitted outfit styled with a kente scarf

The famous gospel musician looked fabulous in a knitted ensemble that she matched with a kente headwrap while on mummy duties.

Esther Smith wore a beautiful jewellery set while singing one of her hit songs Som No Yie.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Esther Smith's stunning look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Belikenii stated:

If this is not the Lord on your side, who else is it? God has blessed you, Ma'am, and it's showing worldwide.

Saah. maame.One stated:

Mummy, I really want to see u. I’m in Maryland

ric_caperla stated:

Mama of all time ❤️

Jacoblaarge stated:

Awwwww my sweet mother ❤️

Otweduampon stated:

God will continue to bless you mum

Kuelzishere stated:

❤️Moms

isabella_sarfo stated:

Looking very gorgeous in white ❤️❤️❤️❤️

nagap1312 stated:

I love you, Mama ❤️❤️❤️what time is the service?

Danieladoasi stated:

Your outfit is very beautiful dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Abouttobekissed stated:

Come to Wyoming, mama❤️❤️❤️

Ophelgyawu stated:

That's my mummy

alfred_forson stated:

You're looking Good, Big Sis ❤️❤️❤️

Ohemaa Mercy Slays Majestically In a White Dress That Costs GHC995

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohemaa Mercy, a Ghanaian gospel vocalist who provides style inspiration for white dresses.

Ohemaa Mercy's attire is consistently in line with the subject matter of her songs. Over the years, the award-winning musician has won over Ghanaians with her lovely voice and uplifting melodies.

Tagoe Sisters Trend With Their Stylish Outfits, Netizens Admire Their Beauty

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Tagoe Sisters, Ghanaian female singers who showed honour to the First Lady of Ghana by dressing effortlessly and stylishly.

The 57-year-old twins had easy ponytail hairstyles and well-fitting, colourful two-piece ensembles. Several social media users have praised their stunning appearance and gold jewellery.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh