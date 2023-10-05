Television host Serwaa Amihere’s skintight African print dress she wore to host an event is trending on social media

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur modelled in the latest design from her clothing brand, Office & Co

Some social media have shared mixed reactions about her gorgeous look at the event, commenting on her decency and high fashion sense

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere styled herself as co-host for the Luckiest Africa event launch at the Kempinski Hotel on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

GHOne TV host Serwaa Amihere looks glamorous in mild makeup. Photo credits: @serwaaamihere @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The GHOne TV morning show host wore a splendid corseted dress with a v-shaped neckline for the star-studded event.

Serwaa Amihere flaunted her voluptuous figure in a flared ankle-level African print dress as she exchanged pleasantries with some guests.

The fashion entrepreneur looked classy in a simple all-back ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere introduces the CEO of Luckiest Africa

Award-winning TV host Serwaa Amihere won over the crowd with her excellent presentation as she joined master of ceremonies Nathaniel Attoh, popularly called Citizen Attoh, on stage.

Netizens commented on Serwaa Amihere's elegant look at the event launch

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Sokoohemaaofficial stated:

I love Serwaa because of her modesty ah, you're beautiful, ankasa

detugbi_kaf stated:

Eeei this evening the hip is hipping paaaa, or is she wearing two hip pads? She can't breathe, and at this point, we can only shout Justice for a snatched waist

boldbite_eatery stated:

Pretty lady, serwaa, the snatched waist is snatching

Iamawoabenapapabifavoured stated:

Serwaa, your decency is just awesome... Thank you for inspiring me.

nana_esi_11 stated:

Hmmm, why?? Is she not suffering??? Women

mavisfrimpong2 stated:

So this is the liposuction? It seems all the man-made celebs' hips are standing too tight eiii meyem kraa ahye me

florence______75 stated:

Isn’t she a beauty

Beckzblaq stated:

What nkoaa is under the dress ei boi3 lol

