Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum has won over the attention of social media users with her gorgeous outfits

The beautiful and eloquent celebrity never disappoints with her looks as she hosts the Miss Golden Stool pageant

Some social media users have praised Tima Kumkum for inspiring them with her decent looks

Ghanaian media personality and the host of Miss Golden Stool 2023, Cynthia Tima Kumkum Yeboah, popularly called Tima Kumkum, has stepped up her fashion sense as she dazzles in stylish outfits on the weekly eviction show.

The Adom TV presenter and her glam team have consistently beat their own style records as she never repeats a particular style on the highly-watched pageantry program.

Tima Kumkum slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum looked incredible in a white puff-sleeved three-quarter top and stylish corseted top with matching figure-hugging pants.

Mrs Duodu looked radiant in her curly frontal hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her melanin skin tone.

Check out the photos below;

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum looks ethereal in a gold corseted gown

Tima Kumkum, the beautiful mother of lovely children, wore a long-sleeve gold corseted gown with a matching choker.

She looked charming in an elegant hairstyle, gold earrings, and expensive high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaians have reacted to Tima Kumkum's breathtaking African print dress

gabrielelikem93 stated:

Beautiful always 10 out of 10

esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:

You look amazing, hun

lady_praise_dunwell stated:

Beauty ❤️

osei_david_official stated:

Mrs Papabi

adwoa_khurby stated:

Woman of Grace❤️❤️❤️

Opanajr stated:

@iamtimakumkum You are an extraordinarily amazing person. Keep it up. I pray I’ll see you one day and be happy for the rest of my life. ❤️

gremot_vogue stated:

❤️❤️❤️ Too much beauty and talent embedded in one being❤️❤️❤️

tinababy_gh stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Lhamptey stated:

Look at Mrs Doudo ❤️❤️❤️

Banienana stated:

Mr Duodu, prettiest baby

stellathe_star77 stated:

Neat and beautiful

Missussher stated:

So beautiful

Iamabigailarthur stated:

You look good, Tima

Source: YEN.com.gh