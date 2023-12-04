United Showbiz host MzGee's fashionable black jumpsuit with unique detailing is trending online after the show

Akosua Vee, the beautiful wife of Kwame A Plus, styled the eloquent and gorgeous TV host

Some fans of the entertainment review show have commented on MzGee's latest fashion looks

Ghanaian media personality MzGee started the month of December in a delightful black outfit to the popular Saturday night entertainment show.

The host of United Showbiz wore a stylish long-sleeve black jumpsuit that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

United Showbiz host MzGee slays in smooth makeup. Photo credit: @iammzgee

Celebrity stylist Violet Akosua Bannerman popularly called Akosua Vee, designed a colourful African print corset to add a touch of style and elegance to her look.

MzGee opted for a long frontal ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look as she showed off her dance moves.

Watch the video below;

MzGee rocks a stylish jacket with embellishments

Ghanaian entertainment journalist MzGee turned heads in a floor-sweeping brocade dress styled with a black jacket designed with unique embellishment.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's gorgeous outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_deera._ stated:

Your stylist is doing an excellent job....love all your outfits

mc_yaa_yeboah stated:

Please, my sister, I am registering you for dance class wati

yaro9847 stated:

Wow, more fire me gee you do all what a beauty

Hamnatbil stated:

It is so cute; Akosua Vee is doing a fantastic job.

mizbasklingerie stated:

As beautiful as always ❤️

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

It looks so adorable

ruth_klenam stated:

Enya kporla

immaculate_faces stated:

My gee ❤️❤️❤️

Okyerewa.rosemary.94 stated:

Nothing much more than McBrown

Rrayparadis stated:

Let me know when you are in London, please . Keep glowing, girl!

MzGee Looks Spectacular In A Green Brocade Suit Dress Styled With African Print Skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee's elegant outfit on the United Showbiz show.

The stunning and wise host of the well-liked program presently collaborates with Akosua Vee as her stylist.

On social media, several people have commented about MzGee's extravagant appearances on the United Showbiz show.

MzGee Goes Viral With Short Hairstyle And Classy Outfit

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee's new short-coloured hairdo.

After taking over from Nana Ama McBrown as presenter of United Showbiz, the host has consistently slayed trendy outfits.

Well-known male fashionista Harold Amenyah has commented on MzGee's sophisticated outfit.

