Ghanaian makeup artist Maame Yeboah looked divine in an elegant short hairstyle for her white wedding

The hardworking entrepreneur married a military officer in a lavish ceremony in Accra

Ghanaian bride Maame Yeboah popularly called Mother of Brushes, consulted another makeup artist to do her bridal makeup

Ghanaian professional makeup artist Maame Yeboah is among the few wedding vendors to walk down the aisle in 2023.

The gorgeous entrepreneur with flawless skin and her glam team created a new bridal look to match her wedding outfits.

Ghanaian makeup artist Maame Yeboah rocks elegant outfits for her wedding. Photo credit: @creative_vision_photography

Ghanaian bride Maame Yeboah looked terrific in stunning off-shoulder dresses for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

The handsome bride of military officer Martin looked dashing in a stylish two-piece outfit and white sneakers to complete his look.

Ghanaian makeup artist Maame Yeboah slays in a one-hand kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The Ghanaian bride and chief executive officer of Glam by Mhaame looked radiant in a custom-made gown by fashion designer Hagyams's fashion house for her traditional wedding.

The fair-skinned bride opted for soft makeup that complimented her skin while slaying in full frontal voluminous hair.

The good-looking man looked ethereal in an expensive kente gown with Adinkra symbol designs as he posed with his beautiful wife.

Ghanaian makeup artist Maame Yeboah looks exquisite in a short hairstyle for her white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Maame Yeboah wore a masterpiece white gown by Adzo Lily for her lavish white wedding as she married Flight Lieutenant Martin Asante.

The fashion designer used expensive rhinestones to design the white gown, making it sparkle as the gorgeous bride posed for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on the Ghanaian makeup artist Maame Yeboah's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

selby_s_glamour stated:

Awwww @glam_by_mhaame you’re soo beautiful hun

baabi_dehye3 stated:

Awwww congratulations menua bea.God bless you much❤️

fine_gal_rhozie stated:

Congratulations, Maame ❤️beautiful bride

angies_makeover stated:

Wow, congratulations, baby girl ❤️

kakraba_nie stated:

Congrats love ❤️

the_hairconfidant stated:

Mother of brush ❤️

mz_mamle stated:

Congratulations Irene you look so beautiful. Good job @minas_makeupartistry

rhays_touch stated:

Congratulations @mhaame_yheboa

_afri_yie stated:

Congratulations cuz @glam_by_mhaame

_____.schoofs stated:

Awww Maaame . This is beautiful @mhaame_yheboa . Congratulations

Iamfidelia stated:

Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Februarysveriown stated:

Congratulations Maame❤️❤️❤️❤️ you made a beautiful bride

ohemaas_makeover stated:

Awww maaameee

Liyahaidara stated:

Congrats hun

ohene_wahh stated:

Awww Mhaame this is beautiful congratulations ❤️

mhaame_yheboa stated:

Thank you mama

xandys_glam stated:

Congratulations booboo ….. you look stunning

