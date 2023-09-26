Ghanaian realtor Anthony and his gorgeous bride Jane looked adorable together in elegant outfits for their plush wedding

The plus-size bride with a high fashion sense couldn't stop smiling and dancing throughout the multi-day ceremony

Some social media users have commented on the viral social media photos and videos trending online

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian bride Jane and her handsome husband Anthony are among the wealthy couples to wed in September 2023.

Ghanaian bride looks stunning in a kente gown. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The beautiful bride with a perfectly shaped pointed nose and well-structured cheekbones looked fabulous in a one-hand pleated dress for the pre-wedding photos.

The real estate chief executive officer, Anthony, wore an all-white outfit and white sneakers for their lovey-dovey photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaian bride Jane looks gorgeous in a halterneck dress

The melanin bride wore flawless makeup and a simple, alluring hairstyle for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride, Jane looked flamboyant in a corseted pink bridal robe in the viral video below;

Ghanaian bride Jane looks exquisite in an off-shoulder kente gown

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride Jane wore a custom-made gown by award-winning fashion designer Sima Brew, who shared the lovely video on social media with this caption;

Our gorgeous bride @nana_akua_holdbrooke in our signature masterpiece well embellished ……thanks for agreeing to do something new, trusting the process and understanding when I said no to your inspiration . Congratulations

Ghanaian bride looks stunning in an orange lace dress

Ghanaian bride, Jane wore a classy lace dress as she danced gloriously with her husband, who slayed in a three-piece tailor-made outfit.

Ghanaian bride Jane looks heavenly in a white beaded lace gown

The energetic and joyous bride looked terrific in a white long-sleeve beaded white dress for the catholic wedding.

The caring and fashionable groom stole the spotlight with his dashing suit and black shoes.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Jane's bridal look and outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kumasi_beauty_mall stated:

Beauty overloaded

fashiondiva_gh stated:

Wow, this dress is breathing

Missdicta stated:

This is beautiful, Sima

Luxauraaffairs stated:

Different!! And I love it

nana_akua_holdbrooke stated:

Thank you for this gorgeous look @sima_brew u an angel ❤️

empress_bakope stated:

@sima_brew, you nailed this

langles4 stated:

She is gorgeous

insta_with_lizzy_adjoa stated:

So lovely

Falconxmedia stated:

Great colours.......❤️❤️❤️

empress_bakope stated:

Beautiful couple

dianne_fab stated:

10/10 minus nothing

Delsandres stated:

Sooo niceeee❤️❤️❤️

tasty_mart stated:

Congratulations Jane

Stylesenta stated:

Your hands are so blessed. Wow

Plus-Size KNUST Graduate With Heavy Chest Looks Flamboyant In A Corseted Kente Gown For Lavish Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Nana Achiaa, who looked stunning in one-hand gowns.

For her traditional wedding reception and engagement, the plus-size bride killed it with a Barbie-inspired haircut.

Some social media users have commented on the popular wedding videos and images shared by the wedding providers.

Ghanaian Doctor Slays In Beaded Kente And White Ball Gown

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Dr Lotty and her dashing husband, Dr Gabby, who have won confident fashionistas' admiration with their traditional wedding attire.

The ebony bride looked stunning for the traditional and white wedding with gorgeous haircuts and flawless makeup.

Social media users have discussed the bride's flashy Sima Brew gown that she wore to the white wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh