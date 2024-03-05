Ghanaian actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah and his cute son have taken over Instagram with their stylish outfits

The adorable father and son looked classy in stylish outfits and matching hats for the photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's husband and son's photos

Ghanaian celebrity couple Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah have posted lovely photos to celebrate their son's first birthday.

Luxury Akwasi Ntiamoah is the couple's first child, although Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye had two lovely children before the marriage.

Tracey Boakye and her family rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah and his son looked dapper in matching agbada with embroidery for his one-year birthday photoshoot.

They wore stunning Mobutu hats and black designer shoes to complete their look, while the handsome celebrity dad accessorised with a gold jewellery set.

Check out the photos below;

Tracey Boakye and her family rock white shirts and denim jeans for her son's first birthday photoshoot

For this heartwarming photoshoot, the adorable Badu Ntiamoah family looked stylish in white shirts and denim jeans.

Tracey Boakye wore white and orange sneakers, while her husband wore black loafers.

Check out the photos below;

Source: YEN.com.gh