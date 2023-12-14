Ghanaian gospel musician won over social media users with her splendid look as she performed in Kenya over the weekend

The style influencer shared photos from the event with an encrypted message to people always complaining about her stylish looks

Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has explained the inspiration behind her glamorous looks and hairstyles at concerts and star-studded events.

The celebrity mother, famous for investing hugely in her expensive outfits, custom-made gowns and African print dresses by top Ghanaian fashion designs, revealed that makeup doesn't glow as most people think.

Celestine Donkor slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @celestinedonkormusic

Source: Instagram

While in Kenya, the minister of God wore a classy long-sleeve top and matching pants styled with a short frontal bob hairstyle to perform.

Celestine Donkor shared a photo of herself at the event with this beautiful caption;

We glow not because of outfits and make-up. We glow because the glory of God is shining upon us

Check out the post below;

Celestine Donkor rocks a black and white striped jumpsuit

Ghanaian fashion influencer Celestine Donkor looked fabulous in a black and white jumpsuit and elegant designer boots at Piesie Esther's Made By Grace concert.

The What Shall I Render hitmaker looked charming in a beautiful frontal hairstyle to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Charlie Donkor gives Celestine Donkor bad reviews on his show

Fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on Celestine Donkor's new look on his fashion show.

Watch the video;

Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

prof_tv1 stated:

Your songs carry power❤️ @celestinedonkormusic ❤️❤️

si.las6287 stated:

Looking Outfit on you, Sweetest

pattie_mumbi stated:

Apostle Kimanis daughter. More grace

Sellyamutabi stated:

Powerful!

Sokoohemaaofficial stated:

Yieeeeeeee

Sir. Sarpong stated:

Beautiful

Zipporah. Lamis stated:

Awesome

mavisasanteofficial stated:

The boot is not booting today ooo, Superstar anaa, it will bounce at UPSA this evening

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory stated:

No boot today. It is one repeat on my playlist.

fredapraiz_musicgh stated:

The song is already blessing me❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh