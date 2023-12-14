Celestine Donkor: Gospel Musician Blasts Fashion Critics As She Glows In Stunning Two-Piece Outfit
- Ghanaian gospel musician won over social media users with her splendid look as she performed in Kenya over the weekend
- The style influencer shared photos from the event with an encrypted message to people always complaining about her stylish looks
- Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has explained the inspiration behind her glamorous looks and hairstyles at concerts and star-studded events.
The celebrity mother, famous for investing hugely in her expensive outfits, custom-made gowns and African print dresses by top Ghanaian fashion designs, revealed that makeup doesn't glow as most people think.
While in Kenya, the minister of God wore a classy long-sleeve top and matching pants styled with a short frontal bob hairstyle to perform.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Celestine Donkor shared a photo of herself at the event with this beautiful caption;
We glow not because of outfits and make-up. We glow because the glory of God is shining upon us
Check out the post below;
Celestine Donkor rocks a black and white striped jumpsuit
Ghanaian fashion influencer Celestine Donkor looked fabulous in a black and white jumpsuit and elegant designer boots at Piesie Esther's Made By Grace concert.
The What Shall I Render hitmaker looked charming in a beautiful frontal hairstyle to complete her look.
Watch the video below;
Charlie Donkor gives Celestine Donkor bad reviews on his show
Fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on Celestine Donkor's new look on his fashion show.
Watch the video;
Joyce Blessing and Obaapa Christy's son look stunning together as they rock elegant outfits: "Save the date"
Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
prof_tv1 stated:
Your songs carry power❤️ @celestinedonkormusic ❤️❤️
si.las6287 stated:
Looking Outfit on you, Sweetest
pattie_mumbi stated:
Apostle Kimanis daughter. More grace
Sellyamutabi stated:
Powerful!
Sokoohemaaofficial stated:
Yieeeeeeee
Sir. Sarpong stated:
Beautiful
Zipporah. Lamis stated:
Awesome
mavisasanteofficial stated:
The boot is not booting today ooo, Superstar anaa, it will bounce at UPSA this evening
nhyiravictoryroyal_victory stated:
No boot today. It is one repeat on my playlist.
fredapraiz_musicgh stated:
The song is already blessing me❤️
Diana Hamilton Looks Classy In Shiny Tassel Sleeves Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how gospel musician Diana Hamilton started a new fashion trend on her birthday.
For her photo shoot, the mother of twins looked stunning with her picture-perfect cosmetics and adorable haircut.
Numerous Ghanaian influencers and celebrities have commented on Diana Hamilton's birthday pictures.
Shatta Wale's girlfriend rocks cleavage-baring dress as she shakes her backside for another man at a wedding
Diana Asamoah Slays Floor-Sweeping Gown And Heavy Makeup
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, who won people's attention with her stunning orange gown that was fashioned to order for her newest music video shoot.
The gospel singer displayed her fantastic dance movements and exquisite makeup in an Instagram post.
One of the female superstars who consistently makes an impression with her appearance on any occasion is evangelist Diana Asamoah.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh