Nana Ama McBrown Rocks Classy African Print Dress Styled With GH¢2,300 Ted Baker Shoes
- Nana Ama McBrown has inspired fashionistas with her shoe collection in 2023 as she rocks another one on Onua Showtime
- The wealthy actress matched her fabulous outfit with a blue stiletto with embellishment to host her show
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's decent outfit and charming hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown hosted the Christmas episode of the popular Onua Showtime program in a gorgeous outfit that most of her fans can replicate for church service.
The style influencer looked regal in a white long-sleeve silky dress with a unique African print fabric.
Nana Ama McBrown wore a long, straight, centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup and accessorised with a gold jewellery set.
Check out the photos below:
