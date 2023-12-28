Nana Ama McBrown has inspired fashionistas with her shoe collection in 2023 as she rocks another one on Onua Showtime

The wealthy actress matched her fabulous outfit with a blue stiletto with embellishment to host her show

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's decent outfit and charming hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown hosted the Christmas episode of the popular Onua Showtime program in a gorgeous outfit that most of her fans can replicate for church service.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown slays in African print dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The style influencer looked regal in a white long-sleeve silky dress with a unique African print fabric.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a long, straight, centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup and accessorised with a gold jewellery set.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a white dress as she hosts Dr Likee and other Kumawood stars on McBrown's Kitchen

Nana Ama McBrown looked regal in a white ready-to-wear dress as some hosted some top Kumawood stars on her culinary show.

The handsome and talented men looked dapper in elegant outfits and designer wristwatches.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

where_here_we_say stated:

Only God!

quart_zqueen stated:

Her Excellency ❤️❤️ Odo Yewu

boatemaa4real stated:

Beautiful dress

stellathe_star77 stated:

In Ghana, it's Nana oooooo nana

harriet_ahiabu stated:

The Brand❤️❤️

highlyfavoredfoundation1 stated:

Blessed & Highly Favored

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Ethereal In Beaded Tassel Sleeve Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama Ama, who is making waves on Instagram with her gorgeous green Kente outfit.

The Kumawood actress looked stunning with lovely makeup and a cute frontal hairdo.

Social media users commented on the widely shared Christmas photos of Nana Ama McBrown.

Jackie Appiah Looks Angelic In A Red Beaded Gown And Frontal Ponytail To Mark Christmas

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah's stunning Christmas photos.

The style influencer and her son were elegant, matching Christmas pyjama sets in different pictures.

Netizens commented on Jackie Appiah's adorable hairstyle and Christmas pictures on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh