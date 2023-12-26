Actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown and restaurateur/TikTok personality Aba Dope exuded positive vibes in a new video

The two entertainment personalities experienced lovely moments while dancing to Oh No by rapper/singer Black Sherif

Fans were ecstatic after Aba Dope shared their heartwarming clip connecting with lovely smiles on Instagram

Entertainment personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Aba Dope exuded heartwarming vibes in a thrilling video posted on Instagram.

In the sweet clip sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two charming television stars and businesswomen oozed warmth as they bonded while dancing to Oh No by Ghanaian singer Black Sherif.

Nana Ama McBrown and Aba Dope wore casual outs and long hair extensions for the dance performance. They both looked charming.

Aba Dope took to her Instagram account to share the clip with fans and followers. Many thronged the comments section to bask in the positive vibes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Nana Ama McBrown and Aba Dope

Reactions trailed the video posted by Aba Dope. YEN.com.gh captured some of the remarks here.

Iam_fobilisiousprempeh indicated:

Aww, this is beautiful .

Ohemaa.baakope posted;

McBrown just loves Aba wholeheartedly.

Akosua.sugar observed:

This jump dieerrrr eiiii.

Bodylove_glowskin_whosale said:

Twinnies .

Maametufuor asked:

They look alike ooo, or?

Zee_is_queen said:

Resemblance.

Ampomah commented:

Nana s3 hulihuli anaa Aba you didn’t here that part.

Yharh_coolkiss22 reacted:

Aww ❤️lovely.

Joeldatboy posted:

You people really look like twins 4real.

Joelxbrownx reacted:

I like your moves very much .

Nyarkomartina said:

Beautiful people doing great things .

Aries_juu said:

Eeeiii twins.

Nana Ama McBrown and DWP's Afronita dance

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown and dancer Afronita sent the internet into overdrive over the one-day Farmers' Day holiday with their stunning dance moves.

The duo jammed to Balance It by Ghanaian multi-genre artiste D Jay, known in real life as Dennis Johnson.

The Onua TV presenter and the DWP performer's dance moves synced entirely with the song, demonstrating their talents and versatility to their audience.

DWP's Champion Rolie leaves Afronita in tears

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy dancer Champion Rolie planned and executed a surprise treat to celebrate his fellow performer Afronita on her birthday on Thursday, November 30.

Champion Rolie marked Afronita's 20th milestone with an iPhone 15 Pro Max gift, leaving his rumoured lover in tears.

The dancer planned the stunning surprise treat for his colleague at a luxurious beach resort and invited some of their closest pals.

