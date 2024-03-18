Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei keeps improving each day regarding her outfit selections for photoshoots and public events

The young radio presenter impressed her followers as she wore a traditional outfit without showing skin

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's outfit and matching gele on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei made her fans fall in love with her look as the Onua FM team wore African print outfits to celebrate Heritage Month.

The famous TikToker dressed decently in a viral video with a long-sleeve corseted top and long, perfect-fit skirt while showing off her dance moves.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei's fashion designer used see-through purple lace to design the sleeves to add colour and style to her classy outfit.

She looked gorgeous in a matching gele style that covered her short bob hairstyle. The beauty influencer wore stud earrings and a gold necklace to accessorise her look.

Felicia Osei looks dashing in a three-tone maxi dress

Felicia Osei dressed casually in a spaghetti strap dress while showing off her bra straps. For the glam, she wore heavy makeup and bold red lipstick.

She modelled in brown, black heels that matched her lovely side bag.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's African print outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

rahurl_ stated:

❤woho twa sɛ abokyi sekan noanim twa akyire nso twa❤

makarnicollectionuk stated:

Elegant ❤

sarsco68 stated:

Abena na Akwasi w)he?

man_like_dickson stated:

Baby girl

Immanuelyawasante stated:

Na hwan ba nie

Msagyekum stated:

Gorgeous

brooklyjohnson73 stated:

You rock this African dress well. I love it

bonney_reigns stated:

Beautiful

Prettychickhali stated:

Was3 Zongo gerr oo, my brother will marry you wai. Hajia Feli

Ghmekhojo stated:

You ankasa, you won't kill us oooo da

Briannadede stated:

Aden asa nu wo calculatee anaa?

rich88rxr stated:

I want you to train me how to dance, wo y3 good paaaa

Fortunefashionventures stated:

I'm I the only one seeing improvement? Way3 ade3 paa ✌️

unruly_neymar_jr stated:

Your dance moves don’t care about the type of dress you’re wearing..

jxt_illy20 stated:

I know how you feel you feel like a professional dancer right now. It has been happening to me.

