Felicia Osei: Ghanaian TikToker Stuns In Stylish Cutout African Print Outfit And Beautiful Gele
- Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei keeps improving each day regarding her outfit selections for photoshoots and public events
- The young radio presenter impressed her followers as she wore a traditional outfit without showing skin
- Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's outfit and matching gele on Instagram
Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei made her fans fall in love with her look as the Onua FM team wore African print outfits to celebrate Heritage Month.
The famous TikToker dressed decently in a viral video with a long-sleeve corseted top and long, perfect-fit skirt while showing off her dance moves.
Felicia Osei's fashion designer used see-through purple lace to design the sleeves to add colour and style to her classy outfit.
She looked gorgeous in a matching gele style that covered her short bob hairstyle. The beauty influencer wore stud earrings and a gold necklace to accessorise her look.
Ghanaians react as Kumawood star Mercy Asiedu displays her bosoms in a small corset top and short skirt
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Watch the video below;
Felicia Osei looks dashing in a three-tone maxi dress
Felicia Osei dressed casually in a spaghetti strap dress while showing off her bra straps. For the glam, she wore heavy makeup and bold red lipstick.
She modelled in brown, black heels that matched her lovely side bag.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's African print outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
rahurl_ stated:
❤woho twa sɛ abokyi sekan noanim twa akyire nso twa❤
makarnicollectionuk stated:
Elegant ❤
sarsco68 stated:
Abena na Akwasi w)he?
man_like_dickson stated:
Baby girl
Immanuelyawasante stated:
Na hwan ba nie
Msagyekum stated:
Gorgeous
brooklyjohnson73 stated:
You rock this African dress well. I love it
Ghanaian bride goes viral as she turns heads in a beaded halter neck kente gown for her plush wedding
bonney_reigns stated:
Beautiful
Prettychickhali stated:
Was3 Zongo gerr oo, my brother will marry you wai. Hajia Feli
Ghmekhojo stated:
You ankasa, you won't kill us oooo da
Briannadede stated:
Aden asa nu wo calculatee anaa?
rich88rxr stated:
I want you to train me how to dance, wo y3 good paaaa
Fortunefashionventures stated:
I'm I the only one seeing improvement? Way3 ade3 paa ✌️
unruly_neymar_jr stated:
Your dance moves don’t care about the type of dress you’re wearing..
jxt_illy20 stated:
I know how you feel you feel like a professional dancer right now. It has been happening to me.
Felicia Osei Blast TikToker As She Proudly Repeats 'House Dress' At Red Carpet Event
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who wore a red carpet event in one of her favourite ensembles from her TikTok videos.
In the viral Instagram video, the Onua TV presenter accentuated her curves with hot trousers.
Hajia Bintu rocks cargo pants while showing off her new Lamborghini car: "Nyash is better than university"
As she danced on the red carpet, the KNUST student proudly wore pointed shoes that complemented her appearance.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh