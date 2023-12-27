The 2023 EMY Africa awards was one the best red carpet events this year, and celebrities didn't disappoint with their custom-made gowns and makeup looks

The female celebrities and their glam team gave their fans signature makeup looks that matched perfectly with outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top female celebrities who gave their fans unique makeup looks that can be repeated in 2024

Some Ghanaian celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Jackie Appiah, don't joke about their looks; they always employ professionals in the beauty and fashion industry to join their glam team.

These top celebrities always stepped out in style to star-studded events and also made headlines with their classy looks for their stunning photoshoot.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of female celebrities who turned heads with their makeup looks.

Jackie Appiah, Fella Makafui and Berla Mundi slay in elegant dresses. Photo credits: @jackieappiah @fellamakafui @berlamundi

Nana Ama McBrown makes a bold fashion statement at EMY Africa

Nana Ama McBrown stole the spotlight at the 2023 Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards with her custom-made dress and flawless makeup looks.

Watch the video below;

Berla Mundi slays in an African Print dress

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi was one of the beautiful judges for the 2023 Miss Malaika auditions.

The event host looked regal in a long-sleeve African print dress and a faultless makeup look.

Check out the photo below;

Jackie Appiah celebrates her birthday in style

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah nearly broke the internet with her glamorous silver beaded dress for her birthday photoshoot.

She looked radiant in a perfect skin-tone makeup that blended with her glowing skin.

Check out the photos below;

Fella Makafui looks heavenly in a white dress

Fella Makafui was the centre of attention at the friend's event, with her figure-hugging white dress and centre-parted frontal hairstyle.

She inspired many brides-to-be with her look and makeup while flaunting her wedding ring.

Check out the photos below;

Serwaa Amihere stuns in a kente gown

GHOne morning show host Serwaa Amihere warm hearts with their gorgeous kente outfit designed by top bridal fashion designer Sima Brew for her photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

