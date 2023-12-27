Some Ghanaian celebrities made their fans believe in the power of love as they married their long-term partners in 2023

These top fashionable celebrities didn't disappoint with their elegant wedding outfits for their multi-day ceremonies

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top celebrities who introduced new fashion trends with their top weddings

Love is magical, and even our favourite celebrities love to spend quality time with their partners away from the prying eyes of the media.

A bevvy of celebrities looked classy in custom-made ensembles as they recited their marital vows in the presence of their families and friends.

YEN.com.gh has shared of celebrities who walked down the aisle in 2023

Tima Kumkum and Dominic Doudu, Harold Amenyah and Irene, and Kalybos and Antwiwaa rock elegant kente outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum defies the odds to wed in the rain

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly called Tima Kumkum, tied the knot seven years after separating from her first husband.

The Adom TV presenters had her loyal friends to support her through thick and thin as she prepared for her wedding.

In viral videos, the couple couldn't let the rain spoil their wedding as they recited their vows.

Watch the video below;

Harold Amenyah's wife trends with her short hairstyle

One of Ghana's finest actors, Harold Amenyah, whose wedding photos went viral online as Ghanaians complained about his wife's bridal hairstyle.

Ghanaian midwife Irene opted for a short fringe hairstyle while slaying in a draped shoulder kente gown and heavy makeup for her traditional wedding.

Check out the photos below;

Kalybos marries a pretty lady living abroad

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kalybos left social media users with his pre-wedding videos and photos a day before his star-studded wedding.

Most people thought it was for a movie until Ahoufe Patri confirmed it by congratulating the adorable couple.

The beautiful bride Antwiwaa slayed in magnificent kente and white long-sleeve gowns for her plush wedding.

Watch the video below;

Agyemang Badu marries a pretty lady he met during covid 19

Former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu married talented fashion designer Regitta in a luxurious multi-day ceremony, with top bloggers sharing videos about the event.

Style influencer Regitta wore over ten dresses for her lavish wedding ceremony as she posed with footballers and businessmen like Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Check out the photo below;

Eddie Nartey remarries after the death of his first wife

Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey married a gorgeous curvy woman, Cathie, with melanin skin to start a new marital life after the death of his first wife.

The handsome and fashionable actor inspired many of his fans with his outfits at the star-studded event.

Check out the pre-wedding photos below;

Afia Schwarzenegger marries in the US

Ghanaian actress and media personality Valentina Agyeiwaa married her second husband in a private ceremony in the US after separating from Mr Abrokwah.

The outspoken social commenter looked regal in a kente gown for her traditional wedding with close friends and family in attendance.

Afia Schwarzenegger wore a ready-to-wear white dress for her white wedding that became the talk of the town on social media.

Watch the video below;

Evangelist Mama Pat weds a young handsome church member

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly called Agradaa and one of her church members married in a lovely ceremony at her residence in Accra.

The fashionable minister of God looked heavenly in a stunning white dress designed with gold buttons and embellishments.

Watch the video below;

Dr Ofori Sarpong's Daughter's Wedding: Kennedy Osei's Wife Stands Out With Her White Faux Fur Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracy Osei, a Ghanaian fashion designer, who stole the show at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding with her classy white outfit.

At the star-studded event, Kennedy Osei's attractive wife looked radiant with subtle makeup and a sophisticated hairdo.

The celebrity couple Kennedy Osei and Tracy shared a passionate kiss with their friends and family at the wedding ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh