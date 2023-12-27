From the obvious to the unexpected, Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Akua Addo, Jackie Appiah and others have made it to the list of top style icons of 2023

These female influencers ruled Instagram from January to December with their effortlessly chic looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of stakeholders in the entertainment and fashion industry with unique fashion senses

It's difficult to remain fashionable in the constant scrutiny of the media, but certain female celebrities have been able to maintain interest in their wardrobe choices throughout the year.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top style icons of the year who ruled the year with their stylish outfits.

Diana Asamoah, Nana Ama McBrown and Anita Akuffo slay in flawless makeup. Photo credits: @official_dianasamoah, @iamamamcbrown @ani_ta1

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

1. Nana Ama McBrown eludes confidence and style

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has taken over television screens and social media as she hosts educative programs and graces top entertainment and fashion events in stunning outfits.

Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, and her stylist Neal Davis did not disappoint with their unique designs that her fans can replicate.

Watch the video below;

2. Diana Asamoah slays for God

With her glamorous looks, Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah has set a new standard for female gospel musicians.

The New Patriotic Party supporter turns heads at every event with her floor-sweeping gowns and expensive wigs

Watch the video below;

3. Nana Akua Addo takes over the red carpet

Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo has been on the list of best-dressed celebrities for two years in a row now.

Most fashion lovers describe her as the only female star who can compete with Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at Met Gala.

The fashion model made a few appearances this year, but she nailed every single look.

Watch the video below;

4. Anita Akuffo is the face of authentic African print styles in Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo has distinctively stood out among her peers as a woman of substance and a go-to celebrity for African print dress inspiration.

The co-host of the Ghana Most Beautiful pageant always looks elegant and bubbly in unique African print dress designs.

Watch the video below;

5. Jackie Appiah spends on luxury brands

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is one of the A-lister female celebrities who owns every designer brand regarding bags, shoes and outfits.

Jackie Appiah's personal shoppers and stylists are very creative and on the alert for launching new brands and collections.

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah Looks Classy In GH¢4,800 Jil Sander T-Shirt Styled With GH¢47,900 Chanel Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's designer outfit she wore on her birthday.

The 40-year-old looked amazing in fancy clothes and an expensive bag to present certificates to some entrepreneurs in Mepe.

Some fans have also applauded her for sponsoring over 100 individuals in Mepe through vocational training.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh