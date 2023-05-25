Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei has a funny video of herself rocking a coloured hairstyle on Instagram

The Onua FM presenter revealed that she got the hair from a trusted hair plug located in Accra, Ghana

Many social media users and celebrities have commented on the viral video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has condemned the unprofessionalism exhibited by a wig seller in a hilarious video.

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei looks gorgeous in these photos.Photo credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star Felicia Osei is trying to meet her followers' style expectations after suffering two huge wardrobe malfunctions at live events.

She shared the video on Instagram with this caption;

You people should hold on with this plug thing , you these same people will come and say I don’t know how to dress

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have reacted to the hilarious trending video posted by Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below;

iambabybash_ stated:

Plug with no sauce. If Akwasi buys Brazilian hair for you, koraa, you'll go out with Razak. 3ne wo n3

_its_eyramgh stated:

the colour is killing me

Mabel Coleman stated:

Wig Pro Max

agnes__ofosu stated:

Is this sponge or wig eeiii sis

Joyce Annor Yeboah said:

This is will not work

urstruly_praiz stated:

Wig Mu Akua Ataa Julijuu Wig Taicum wig mu Janpantrudu shoudouts to Legendary Akua Ataa Julijuu...was3 saa maame no koraa dodo Felicia

Josh Game stated:

Wig wei no ɛyɛ Togolese wig anaa Burkina made?

chatte1anderson stated:

Herrhhh Felicia eiii but some people too eiiii

Felicia Osei Suffers Huge Wardrobe Malfunction As She Flaunts Side Cleavage In A Lace Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who attended the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for the first time while sporting a stunning costume.

The TikTok sensation looked stunning in a fabulous skintight lace dress with a cape revealing her cleavage.

Numerous people have praised Felicia Osei's stunning appearance on the red carpet on social media.

Felicia Osei's Mother Confirms She Was Among The Worst-Dressed Celebs After Showing Side Cleavage

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about One of the Media General presenters, Felicia Osei, who experienced a serious wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 VGMA.

The young rising celebrity attended a red carpet event over the weekend wearing a green corseted dress and a sophisticated haircut.

In a popular video, Felicia Osei's mother defended her daughter's choice of attire while criticising Ghanaian designers for falling short of the client's expectations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh