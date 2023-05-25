Ghanaian TikToker And Onua FM Presenter Felicia Osei Blasts Hair Plug Who Sent Her An Unkempt Coloured Wig
- Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei has a funny video of herself rocking a coloured hairstyle on Instagram
- The Onua FM presenter revealed that she got the hair from a trusted hair plug located in Accra, Ghana
- Many social media users and celebrities have commented on the viral video
Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has condemned the unprofessionalism exhibited by a wig seller in a hilarious video.
The TikTok star Felicia Osei is trying to meet her followers' style expectations after suffering two huge wardrobe malfunctions at live events.
She shared the video on Instagram with this caption;
You people should hold on with this plug thing , you these same people will come and say I don’t know how to dress
Watch the video below:
Some social media users have reacted to the hilarious trending video posted by Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below;
iambabybash_ stated:
Plug with no sauce. If Akwasi buys Brazilian hair for you, koraa, you'll go out with Razak. 3ne wo n3
_its_eyramgh stated:
the colour is killing me
Mabel Coleman stated:
Wig Pro Max
agnes__ofosu stated:
Is this sponge or wig eeiii sis
Joyce Annor Yeboah said:
This is will not work
urstruly_praiz stated:
Wig Mu Akua Ataa Julijuu Wig Taicum wig mu Janpantrudu shoudouts to Legendary Akua Ataa Julijuu...was3 saa maame no koraa dodo Felicia
Josh Game stated:
Wig wei no ɛyɛ Togolese wig anaa Burkina made?
chatte1anderson stated:
Herrhhh Felicia eiii but some people too eiiii
