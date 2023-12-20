Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has gone viral with her designer outfit and accessories ahead of the festive season

The Kumawood producer flaunts her curves and cleavage in a black see-through outfit that matched her sneakers

Tracey Boakye has caused a stir with her impeccable dance moves as her fans admire her beauty

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, now Mrs Ntiamoah Badu, continues to spend lavishly on designer brands during her luxurious vacation with her beautiful family.

In her video trending on Instagram, Tracey Boakye looked sporty in a black ensemble while twerking for her fans.

Tracey Boakye slays in two-piece outfits. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye

The mother-of-two wore a short-coloured hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she smiled graciously in the video.

Tracey Boakye styled her look with black Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses while modelling in designer sneakers.

The top movie producer accessorised her look with gold earrings and a bracelet to complete her fabulous look.

Watch the video below;

Tracey Boakye stuns in a colourful maxi dress

Tracey Boakye dressed stylishly in a long-sleeve maxi dress and beautiful cornrow hairstyle as she stepped out.

She looked flawless in perfect skin tone makeup and gold stud earrings.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's elegant outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

armah_lena stated:

Our madam ❤️❤️❤️

Herrty stated:

HIS ONLY CHIC…. any other be light off. Please, I want one of your wigs for Xmas wai.❤️. Thank you.

Odeibeaofei stated:

Ur hair is hairing....I ❤️it

Bknimako stated:

Pressure no anoayeden

sylvia_cutie8 stated:

Please, I want ur hair❤️

Biggracet stated:

Fine wine

Maam.enyarko stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️fresh woman

duvet_sheets_more stated:

Videos and pictures don't do justice to your beauty. You are indeed beautiful

its.naa92 stated:

Dear Tracey, I think you outdid yourself in the movie "One Bad Day". It's the third time I watched today. Major lesson learnt. Keep it up. More of society-related movies.

drizzy_flair stated:

WowwDamnn❤️❤️❤️you too fine

bri_ge_niah stated:

Lovely ❤️

araba_akyere stated:

His Only’ Chick

Source: YEN.com.gh