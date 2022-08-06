Ghanaian entertainer, Shugatiti, has unveiled her new restaurant in a simple ceremony at Osu in Accra

In a video, the actress shows off her beauty and stunning figure in a gorgeous dress as she enters the eatery

Members of the cyber community are impressed with the achievement of the actress and hailed her tenacity and beauty

Sensational actress and socialite Serwaa Frimpong, known in entertainment circles as Shugatiti, has added another feat to her list of accomplishments.

The actress unveiled her new restaurant, Potofshuga, in a simple ceremony at Osu in Accra on Saturday, August 6.

In a video shared by Zionfelix on Instagram, Shugatiti shows off her beauty and flawless face as she enters the eatery.

After entering the shop, the actress posed for the camera in her stunning dress with a high slash.

Fans of the actress hailed her tenacity, achievement, and beauty. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react to video

He.is_iconic said:

''I'm active.''

Kwamezack commented:

''Big congrats to her .''

Asantepedro said:

''Congratulations, the degree holders are still angry with the government.''

Swoon_bridal_wear_gh commented:

''Congratulations. Beautiful dress .''

Diamondsbeautyspa8_dps said:

''Congratulations, Shugatiti.''

