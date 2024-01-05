Ghanaian couple Maame and Kwame, who crossed paths at the age of 6 and 5, have walked down the aisle in a lovely ceremony

The madly-in-love couple couldn't stop staring at each other throughout the marriage ceremony

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's lovely bridal makeup and hairstyle

Ghanaian bride Maame is one of the beautiful January brides who has stood out with her custom-made kente gown designed by Pistis Ghana for her plush wedding.

Ghanaian couple Maame and Kwame look stunning together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku.

Source: Instagram

The melanin bride looked elegant in a classy ombre kente gown with a unique beading style and a touch of embellishment for her traditional ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Maame wore drop pearly earrings and a gold wristwatch to complete her bridal look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Maame dazzles in a white bridal robe

Ghanaian bride Maame looked ravishing in a white brocade bridal robe designed with organza sleeves as she prepared for her white wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Maame looks heavenly in a white lace gown for her church wedding

The young Ghanaian bride wore a glittering white lace gown as her close relatives prayed for her before she recited her marital vows.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Maame's beautiful kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iam_zyna stated:

Skin work

myra_s_touch stated:

Everything just seats so well and perfect on her

Starzkamau stated:

I love how everything compliments her skin colour she’s stunning

asantewa7120 stated:

This is what we call skin work.. so glamorous.. melanin.

Daberesophia stated:

So beautiful

gracemarkus61 stated:

Black is indeed beautiful, and the makeup is giving

ruu_mosh stated:

She looks like @daniellapeters_official

bianca_not_biankarhm stated:

Wow, what a beautiful bride

Miriamfrimpong stated:

Beautiful

Samahs. Collect stated:

Simple and beautiful….

_nerdyconnie_ stated:

She’s a barbie

Ghanaian Doctor With Flawless Dark Skin Rocks Gold Glittering Corseted Kente Gown For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian doctor who has gone viral with her stunning wedding gowns in pictures and videos.

The bride from Melanin looked stunning in four distinct haircuts and makeup looks that complemented her appearance.

Social media users have remarked on Dr Afia Agyinsam's gorgeous smile and immaculate skin.

Ghanaian Bride With Curves Looks Stunning In One-Of-A-Kind Kente Gown Adorned With Intricate Fringes

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Vanessa, who looked gorgeous as she tied the knot in a magnificent kente gown.

Renowned Ghanaian bridal fashion designer Kente created the stunning bride who is the buzz of the town.

Some people have praised the designer for her outstanding work and congratulated the bride.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh