Ghanaian Bride With Dark Skin Slays In Flawless Kente As She Marries The Man She Met At Age 5
- Ghanaian couple Maame and Kwame, who crossed paths at the age of 6 and 5, have walked down the aisle in a lovely ceremony
- The madly-in-love couple couldn't stop staring at each other throughout the marriage ceremony
- Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's lovely bridal makeup and hairstyle
Ghanaian bride Maame is one of the beautiful January brides who has stood out with her custom-made kente gown designed by Pistis Ghana for her plush wedding.
The melanin bride looked elegant in a classy ombre kente gown with a unique beading style and a touch of embellishment for her traditional ceremony.
Ghanaian bride Maame wore drop pearly earrings and a gold wristwatch to complete her bridal look.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Maame dazzles in a white bridal robe
Ghanaian bride Maame looked ravishing in a white brocade bridal robe designed with organza sleeves as she prepared for her white wedding.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Maame looks heavenly in a white lace gown for her church wedding
The young Ghanaian bride wore a glittering white lace gown as her close relatives prayed for her before she recited her marital vows.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Maame's beautiful kente outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
iam_zyna stated:
Skin work
myra_s_touch stated:
Everything just seats so well and perfect on her
Starzkamau stated:
I love how everything compliments her skin colour she’s stunning
asantewa7120 stated:
This is what we call skin work.. so glamorous.. melanin.
Daberesophia stated:
So beautiful
gracemarkus61 stated:
Black is indeed beautiful, and the makeup is giving
ruu_mosh stated:
She looks like @daniellapeters_official
bianca_not_biankarhm stated:
Wow, what a beautiful bride
Miriamfrimpong stated:
Beautiful
Samahs. Collect stated:
Simple and beautiful….
_nerdyconnie_ stated:
She’s a barbie
Source: YEN.com.gh