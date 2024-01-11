Ghanaian bride Afua has challenged her fashion designer to come up with the best kente dress for her lovely ceremony

The pretty bride glowed as she posted in stunning kente gowns for her official wedding photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on the bride's ravishing makeup look and wedding dresses

Ghanaian bride Afua Ataa Bampoh is among the few January brides who have gone viral on all social media platforms with her exquisite wedding ensembles.

The young bride with an infectious smile wore a simple yet very detailed costed kente gown for her lavish wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Afua slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @saadiasanusi

Ghanaian bride Afua looked charming in a classy ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup for her traditional wedding.

Top fashion Ghanaian-owned brand Saadia Sanusi shared the bride's incredible video on Instagram with this caption;

Our gorgeous bride is rocking culture and style with a dash of sass – all thanks to us!

She wanted a vibe of simple chicness, and trust us, those pleated sleeves got a makeover that’s practically jaw-dropping

Ghanaian bride Afua slays in a beaded kente gown

Ghanaian bride Afua and her stylist have totally impressed fashionistas with this unique kente design for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian fashion designer Saadia Sanusi shared the video online with this caption;

Crafting a chic ensemble for our bride, who desired simplicity with a playful sleeve twist.

Initially unsure during the consultation, we agreed to showcase the design on paper during the first fitting.

To her delight, she loved the result and enthusiastically approved it before proceeding.

We’re all about the bride’s vibe! From playful sleeves to showcasing designs on paper during fittings – we turn doubts into delights. Our knack for crafting new ideas? It’s our secret sauce for keeping things fab and fun!

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the bride's stunning kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

yefrititi_gh stated:

She's so gorgeous, breathtaking

Aqiabeautyofficial stated:

Beautiful chocolate skin ❤️

maggie_junegirl stated:

WooooowwwwGirllll u goood

Thekatchyglam stated:

You’re good!

Zozamakeovers stated:

Balance

Afuaataa stated:

Listen! God bless you for me! Your hands are blessed!

Juvenaliabeauty stated:

So… the most beautiful women in the world are all on your page

blush_n_bloom stated:

So beautiful ❤️

endtime_bishop_official stated:

Woshhh

Ninety stated:

So so beautiful

Ghanaian Bride Slays In Stunning Bridal Makeup Transformational Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Christabel, a Ghanaian bride who married the love of her life in a lavish ceremony and looked stunning.

The pretty Ghanaian bride rocked classy hairstyles and makeup to complement her various wedding ensembles.

Social media fans praised the makeup artist for excellently matching the bride's skin tone with the ideal foundation.

