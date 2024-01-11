Selly Galley has shown her gorgeous postpartum body on social media after welcoming her twin babies

The talented actress looked totally incredible as she wore a classy outfit for her new photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Selly Galley'post as she lists her duties as a new mother

Ghanaian media personality Selorm Galley-Fiawoo, popularly called Selly Galley, has posted stunning photos online after welcoming twin babies with her handsome husband and musician Praye TiaTia.

Selly Galley slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

The celebrity mother, famously known as one of the best style influencers in Ghana, looked elegant in a red top with billowing sleeves that she paired with a short formfitting skirt to accentuate her curves.

Selly Galley looked gorgeous as she rocked a frontal ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup for this photoshoot.

The pretty wife of the talented musician accessorised her look with round gold earrings while modelling in red strappy heels.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the photos below;

Selly Galley looks classy in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian fashion icon Selly Galley looked sporty in a designer two-piece outfit and white sneakers while posing with her beautiful twin babies.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian media personality Ohemaawoyeje has commented on Selly Galley's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ohemaawoyeje stated:

Enjoy all the duties it’s worth it ⭐️

sparkle_dzifa stated:

That’s the most fun part of it all. Enjoy it. And very soon, you’ll experience a lot of graffiti on your walls

Blakofe stated:

New mum for the where? You look good. Fret not.

akosua_quist stated:

Don't worry, you'll be fine. That's how it is

hugdoris stated:

Motherhood, err...it comes with all the feelings

Kafuidanku stated:

Charley, looking like you didn’t even pop 1 o. Super gorgeous

gloriaosarfo stated:

Mama ♥️

mzbeldaily stated:

Mama ❤️

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

Mother of twins ❤️

Shoezonegh stated:

It’s Worth it

miss_johnness stated:

Sis, what's your secret in bouncing back so quickly you look so gorgeous

callmi_eqwia stated:

Postpartum glow on a different level @sellygalley, you’ve got this strong woman

5 Photos Of Actress Selly Galley That Got More Engagement On Instagram In 2022

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selly Galley, a style influencer and actress from Ghana who provided fantastic fashion inspiration in 2022.

She is among the top female superstars whose red carpet looks always trends on social media.

Together with Zynnell Zuh, Jackie Appiah, Nana Akua Addo, and Nana Ama McBrown, Selly Galley is a YEN Entertainment Most Stylish Female Celeb category nominee.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh