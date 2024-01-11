Ghanaian bride Christabel made such a beautiful bride as she married the love of her life in a plush wedding

The melanin bride wore different makeup looks and hairstyles to match each of her wedding outfits

Some social media users applauded the makeup artist for an incredible job in choosing the right foundation that blends with the bride's skin

Ghanaian professional makeup artist Sandra Afi Tshibaka and the chief executive officer of Polkdot has shared a stunning bridal makeup transformational video on social media.

Ghanaian bride Christabel looks stunning in kente dresses. Photo credit: @polkadot_bl

The gorgeous melanin bride Christabel looked radiant before and after her makeup transformation for her lavish traditional wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Christabel wore a lace bridal robe before rocking her glittering sleeveless kente gown for her private wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride looks gorgeous in long-sleeve lace gown

Ghanaian bride Christabel looked regal in white lace gown designed with rhinestones for her plush wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Christabel slays in a white long-sleeve dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian couple Christabel and Yaw looked stunning together in white ensembles for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Christabel's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Peopleschoiceawardswhoworewhat stated:

Wow, my president's daughter is beautiful ❤️

Strandsghana stated:

The most beautiful transformation on the gram from beautiful to stunning

afia_godsprettyone stated:

Woow you nailed it

luxebynessa_ stated:

Clean beats only

Eventarena. Gh stated:

Beautiful

miss_monaju stated:

POLKA

Stylecheckbydee stated:

Beautiful and elegant

Ernestinaa stated:

The bride, the details, everything

naya_strokes_ stated:

It’s giving

akquia_brown stated:

Love love ❤️

