2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up Naa Ayeley is among the beauty queen celebrating their birthdays in January 2024

The Greater Accra represented ditched her stunning gowns for a casual and chic look for her birthday photoshoot

Some of the contestants who competed in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have commented on her birthday photos

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond celebrated her birthday on January 21, 2023 with a night photoshoot followed by a private birthday party.

The beauty queen was spotted in a white sleeveless top styled with a coloured flannel top while she flaunted her thighs in white sneakers.

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley rocks long hairstyles. Photo credit: @naaayeley_gmb23

Source: Instagram

Naa Ayeley, who represented the Greater Accra Region in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant looked sporty in white sneakers and socks as she posed on the railway.

The former Face of Legon wore heavy makeup and a long bohemian curly hairstyle for the lovely birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Naa Ayeley slays in a green bodycon dress

Ghanaian style influencer Naa Ayeley looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve bodycon dress and white pointed high heels.

Naa Ayeley looked elegant in long African braids hairstyle and mild makeup for the beautiful photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Ashanti regional representative Ebo has commented on Naa Ayeley's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ebo_gmb23 stated:

Mawuraaaa!!! A glorious birthday darling keep blossoming❤️❤️

amoanimaa_gmb23 stated:

Happy birthday mummy

slayis_everywhere stated:

Happy birthday beautiful

nurahgmb23 stated:

Happy birthday Ayeleyyyy @naaayeley_gmb23. Have a fantastic birthday ✨

sungsuma_gmb23 stated:

Happy Birthday Naa

serwaah_gmb23 stated:

Ayeleeeey happy birthday

iamayeley stated:

Happy Birthday My Queen ❤️

ali_daterush stated:

Happy birthday

aduanige_gmb23 stated:

Roomieeeeeeee❤️❤️love you

queenteiya_gmb22 stated:

Happy birthday dear

naaahema_gmb22 stated:

Happy birthday queen

nanaakuah_priscilla stated:

Happy birthday queen

twumwaa_gmb stated:

Glorious birthday Twinny . You’re blessed

vasco_the_blogger stated:

More blessings ❤️❤️

