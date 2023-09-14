Naa Ayeley Hammond is among the intelligent young ladies contesting in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

The Greater Accra representative has the potential to win the crown, cash and car based on her stellar performances

The 23-year-old graduate of the University of Ghana has competed in other pageants before contesting in TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful

The Greater Accra Regional representative in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant is among the top two contestants who have won three awards and always receive positive comments from the judges.

YEN.com.gh has listed five reasons why the 23-year-old beauty queen has excellent potential to win the new title of 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful.

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley looks gorgeous in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @naaayeley_gmb23

Source: Instagram

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley was the face of Legon in 2021

As the saying goes, once a queen, always a queen. Naa Ayeley won the title of Face of Legon in 2021 after contesting with beautiful and intelligent young ladies when she was only 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The beauty queen looked stunning in a white outfit with mesh long sleeves while rocking long African braids for her official photoshoot.

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley is very eloquent

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley has won the Most Eloquent award twice in the ongoing 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant and one title for a star performer during the business pitch episode.

During her days at the University of Ghana, the beauty queen was honoured with the Most Eloquent title on the finale of Face of Legon 2021.

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley has a degree in Political and Theatre Arts

Deborah Naa Ayeley Hammond is a graduate of the performing arts school Legon. Throughout her four years, she has learnt everything one needs to know about public speaking, stagecraft, improving, presentation, etc.

These are the essential skills every beauty queen knows to address her community and seek sponsorship for developmental projects.

Watch the video below;

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley is very fashionable

Naa Ayeley has been groomed to become a beauty queen, as she is evident in how she behaves and interacts with people in public.

Appearance reveals a lot about an individual, and Naa Ayeley has stunned her fans with her classy looks even before the pageant.

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley is a proud AMOSA

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley is a proud AMOSA; Aggrey Memorial A.M.E Zion Senior High School, one of the best schools in the Central Region of Ghana.

5 Reasons Why Northern Region's Nurah Could Win The Car, Cash And Crown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nurah Mohammed, the Northern Regional candidate for the 2023 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, who has shown Ghanaians that she has what it takes to be a beauty queen.

Three awards, including one for best costume and two for star performer, have been given to the extraordinary 23-year-old woman. Naa Ayeley of the Greater Accra Region has won three prizes and is her lone rival.

Kwartemaa Exceeds Expectations, Talks About Rites Of Widowhood

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwartemaa, who has won over Ghanaians with her engaging storytelling abilities.

The Bono Regional representative spoke about widowhood and its importance to communities.

Despite not receiving the award, several social media users praised Kwartemaa's performance and said she was the standout performer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh