The host of Ghana's Most Photogenic, Regina Van Helvert, stole the show at the finale with her custom-made dresses

The eloquent TV personality wore two gorgeous outfits to anchor the maiden edition of the modelling competition

Some social media users have complimented the style influencer for always meeting their expectations with her looks

Ghanaian media personality and host of the first-ever Ghana's Most Photogenic contest, Regina Van Helvert, ruled the red carpet for the finale show.

The gorgeous TV host looked terrific in an off-shoulder dress designed by male fashion designer Afriken By Nana as stakeholders in the Ghanaian fashion industry gathered to choose a young female model with unique posing skills to be crowned Ghana's Most Photogenic.

The host extraordinaire wore a beautiful silk and sequin ankle-length dress styled with clear glass high heels and embellishments.

Regina Van Helvert looked fabulous in a voluminous curly hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.

Regina Van Helvert slays in a red dress

The style influencer Regina Van Helvert wore a classy red dress thigh-high for the crowning moment when Yannel was announced the winner of the maiden edition of Ghana's Most Photogenic.

Some social media users have commented on Regina Van Helvert's stunning outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

dor_stanza100 stated:

The ever most Photogenic. You truly understood the assignment

shugar818 stated:

She is Ghana's Most Photogenic, and she hosted Ghana's Most Photogenic ❤️

mzre_gina stated:

The real photogenic ❤️❤️❤️

mays_giant stated:

She is the most photogenic❤️

georgekalu365 stated:

A gorgeously beautiful woman indeed.

Reginamidson stated:

Simple Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Fragrancebyakosarp stated:

You are Beautiful ❤️

iampatience33 stated:

She did a great job

Therealabaa stated:

Herh, this girl is beautiful ❤️❤️

Ohmyboutique stated:

Beautiful.

asantewaa3 stated:

Beautiful

the_skywalker21 stated:

She’s such a beauty

seyram_.xx stated:

The Ever gorgeous Regina ❤️

TV Presenter Regina Van Helvert Slays In GH¢2,600 African Print Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Regina Van Helvert, a television personality who is one of the most influential people in Ghanaian fashion.

The former GHOne TV host always goes viral on social media with her elegant and sophisticated appearances.

Some social media users have commented on Regina Van Helvert's exquisite wardrobe choices.

