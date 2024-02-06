Ghanaian musician Wiyaala has caused a stir on social media with her stunning swimwear photos

The talented musician and her friends spent some quality time at the beach to relax and have endless fun

Some social media users have criticised the beauty goddess for showing her body on social media

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer-songwriter Noella Wiyaala Nwadei, popularly called Wiyaala, has gone viral after sharing some sassy beach photos on social media.

The Rock My Body hitmaker flaunted her perfect melanin body as she rocked a two-piece pink swimwear that showed off her flat tummy.

Ghanaian Wiyaala looks gorgeous in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @wiyaala

She styled her look with colour sets of African waist beads and anklets as she posed with her friends.

Wiyaala looked gorgeous in her natural cornrow braids hairstyle while showing off her bare face without makeup.

Ghanaian musician Wiyaala slays in a kente pantsuit

Talented female musician Wiyaala looked regal in a long-sleeve crop jacket, black bodysuit and stylish pants to a plush event at the Kempinski in Accra.

Some social media users have commented on Wiyaala's two-pice swimwear that has gone viral on social media

YEN.com.gh has complied some reactions below;

Theawesomedriver stated:

Those of zooming God is watching you’ll

Ayela_zuno stated:

Sis, let me borrow that flat tummy for just one day for some shoot; it’s very urgent

joe_felix_akroku stated:

Tamale Beyonce

bluelee_skyhasnolimit stated:

Beautiful power woman with an amazing aura

Therealfrancaaj stated:

Wiyalaaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

anaane__francis stated:

❤️❤️❤️I'm very proud to be a Northerner!

nanayaa3824 stated:

Queen of the north

fremah__nketiah stated:

The queen ❤️❤️

mo.hammedali11 stated:

Lioness

Bayor Seidu Haruna

Does this dress depict our culture as Sissalas? I think our chiefs and elders have to talk to her

Dagba Philip Wonder Kofi

Is jeans part of Sisala culture? Why are you wearing it?

Cornilius Tengan stated:

Have you been to the beach before? Have you been to the pool before? Well, if you have, then I will rest my case.

Ghana's Wiyaala Has Now Become A Member Of The Grammys 2022 Class

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Wiyaala, who was invited to participate in the esteemed Recording Academy/Grammys.

The singer will be a part of the 2022 GRAMMYs' Music's Bold New Generation class. She is known for fusing her native language, Sissala and Waala, with English in her songs.

After Wiyaala announced the exciting news on Twitter, many people were thrilled for her and urged her to pursue the Grammys.

