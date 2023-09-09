Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's elegant street-style game is impressive, to say the least

Pulling off everything from casual athleisure to body-hugging silhouettes, the 39-year-old is never short of fashion inspiration

Jackie Appiah is enjoying her lavish vacation in Paris, France and the fashionista has gone viral after showing off some skin

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has the best travel outfits and her celebrity friends can't over her beautiful 2023 summer photos.

As she stepped out the style icon looked effortlessly chic in a round stylish top and shorts that she styled with white blazer.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks stunning in long hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah rocked a Loro Piana flats made from suede finished with a water-repellent treatment, the style is embellished with My Charms pendants.

In trending video, the 39-year-old looked elegant in Gucci embellished lamé straw hat and her designer side bag while sipping her orange juice.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's luxurious vacation photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Hajiaofficial stated:

You’ve slimmed down, but hey, you look good and young, sweet 18, I guess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

askmek2 stated:

Jackie looks 20 years younger! Are you sipping juice from the fountain of youth?

giftshiano_stitchies stated:

Fine woman, it’s been a while ❤️❤️❤️

patobaby12 stated:

Always a beauty to behold

Chichineblett stated:

Chai see fine bae JA ❤️❤️

omo_akin533 stated:

Forever young

prysllia22_ stated:

You're looking beautiful

Bhraquophishowbwoy stated:

My serious crush ❤️

sanimusa09 stated:

Well done, my Golden Splendor Queen baby

Jackie Appiah Travels In Style As She Flaunts Flat Tummy And GH¢54,300 Chanel Nylon Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah who has dispelled all pregnancy rumors with her new photos.

The 39-year-old fashion magnate was decked out in a pricey designer shirt, chic jeans, and white Chanel sneakers.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning vacation images trending on Instagram.

Jackie Appiah Bares Cleavage In Classy Pantsuit Styled With GH¢60,000 Lanvin Cat Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah who attracted attention with her stylish outfit during Adjetey Anang's book launch.

The 39-year-old woman looked stunning with faultless makeup, an elegant haircut, and lovely jewelry.

Ameyaw Debrah and other Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh