Jackie Appiah looked exquisite in a lace dress at one of her friend's luxurious wedding ceremonies in the US

The 39-year-old looked in a long-sleeve outfit, long lustrous hairstyle and flawless makeup for her photoshoot

Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's photo and video, with one fan prying into her personal life

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was among the fashionable guests with a stylish lace dress for a plush wedding in the United States of America.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah rocks elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

The female style influencer dressed elegantly in a long-sleeve lace dress designed with fur for the destination wedding.

Jackie Appiah looks glamorous in a long, curly hairstyle

The 39-year-old screen goddess Jackie Appiah looked alluring in a centre-parted lustrous hairstyle and well-defined brows while smiling gloriously for the video shoot.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to Jackie Appiah

YEN.com.gh has compiled some responses below;

Peggyovire stated:

You look amazing, darling

Kobirana stated:

Come on, Adwoa. Don't overshadow the bride

Kisagbekle stated:

Super Star

survival_always stated:

What is the secret behind this slim thing in the twinkle of an eye? Gorgeous ❤️

Some social media users have replied to @unuser_moni for commenting harshly on Jackie Appiah's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

unuser_moni stated:

when are you also getting married

Chrysotile stated:

@unuser_moni, when are you also getting a sense

nhyiraba1818 stated:

@unuser_moni, why are you bothered?? Is all her expenses you on

mimi_mariluv stated:

@unuser_moni, no wonder u have 369 followers. Learn sense and learn how to comment on people's posts.

maamemanu1 stated:

@unuser_moni, what are your achievements with your marriage?

before_d_vows stated:

@unuser_moni, when you die, she will get married ..some of you have insensitive comments

pinkydarling133 stated:

@unuser_moni it's none of your business. Please let the woman be .marriage is not by force, okay

maamemanu1 stated:

@unuser_moni She has a child, a career, a lovely and wealthy family, she has achievements and awards, she's respectable, she's a nation treasure, please you think, cooking and caring for a grown-up man and domestic chores with or for a man will make her a better person?

pretty_naadarlin stated:

@unuser_moni it's not a competition. Peace of mind is the most important thing

nhyiraba1818 stated:

@unuser_moni, why are you bothered?? Is all her expenses you on

Jackie Appiah looks impeccable in a two-piece outfit

Jackie Appiah has one of the best travel wardrobes, and the fashionista always trends with her looks.

In an Instagram post, the mother-of-one wore a sleeve blazer with matching pants that she styled with white shoes.

Source: YEN.com.gh