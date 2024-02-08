Ghanaian TV host Stacy Amoateng is one of the highly respected female celebrities with a high fashion sense

The wealthy media personality has gone viral with her breathtaking outfits for her birthday photoshoot

A bevvy of stakeholders in the Ghanaian Entertainment Industry has commented on her birthday photos

Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng has taken over social media with her spectacular birthday photos.

The mother-of-three wore three custom-made gowns to celebrate her birthday on February 8, 2024.

Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @stacyamoatenggh

Stacy Amoateng looked ethereal in an off-shoulder corseted African print dress with stylish three-quarter and long sleeves.

She wore a long frontal ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup and long eyelashes as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

The eloquent host of Restoration With Stacy accessorised with a gold jewellery set to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Stacy Amoateng slays in a green corseted gown on her birthday

Award-winning television host Stacy Amoateng dazzled in a glittering green corseted gown designed with feathers for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Stacy Amoateng rocks a green ball gown for her birthday photoshoot

Ghana's finest TV host, Stacy Amoateng, looked exquisite in a stylish short-sleeved ball gown for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore elegant earrings, a green bracelet and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet to match her stunning look.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian media personality Frema Adunyame has commented on Stacy Amoateng's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

thisisfrema stated:

Happy birthday

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy birthday, Sis. Love you ❤️

essimusiconline stated:

Happy birthday to you, Mommy. God bless you for always holding us down.

mina_dmw stated:

Happy birthday Aunty Stacy ❤️

Iamadwoasaahint stated:

Happy birthday, fam❤️, greater work awaits you on this chapter❤️

Dakoreea stated:

Happy birthday, Stacy! Wishing you God’s continued grace, favour and abundance always ❤❤️

Victorialebenee stated:

Happy birthday, queen bless you

steve_floral stated:

Happy birthday mama

abi_babyyy stated:

Happy, blessed birthday, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

geralddees246gmail.com7 stated:

Happy Birthday Queen Toast to another 365 days around the sun ☀ Enjoy your special day with love and happiness ❤️

