The winner of 2022 Miss Teen Tourism World, Calista Amoateng and her celebrity mother met Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Kumasi over the weekend

The beauty queen and her team are preparing to host other contestants from around the world in Ghana

Some social media users have praised the intelligent mother for coaching her daughter to aspire to higher heights

Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng has shared a video of Miss Teen Tourism World 2022, Calista Amoateng and her team meeting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The mother-and-daughter duo looked elegant in beautiful gowns for the auspicious event as they discussed plans to host beauty queens from across the world in Ghana for the 2023 event.

The proud mother shared the video on social media with this caption:

I am humbled by this. Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 Calista Meusique Amoateng @kali.starrr paid a courtesy call on the Asantehemaa (queen of Asante empire), Nana Konadu Yiadom III ahead of Ghana hosting MISS TEEN TOURISM WORLD PAGEANT from 1st to 20th August

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown has commented on the video posted by Stacy Amoateng video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Iamamamcbrown wrote:

Thanks Akua #Brimm

Amakye. Sachina stated:

Wow, Stacy, I don’t know how you do it, but it’s incredible how a mum intentionally tries to drag her daughter along with her and even makes her reach heights she never got to. You are doing something remarkable and beautiful. You make the world a better place. God bless you.

Bossmqueen stated:

A Mother's Pride. Keep up the excellent work

iamangelaemephamensah said:

I am so proud of you, Kali.

queensta_konadu stated:

Wawaoooo, good health and God's wisdom l wish for you, mummy; thanks for supporting Calista.

afraaso_coutoure stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations, dear. Keep putting Ghana first on the map

emmanuella_borngreat stated:

The best mum anyone could ever ask for. U are an exceptional woman and a great inspiration. I have learnt a lot since I started following u here. I love u❤️

caesar_sandie stated:

This is an international visit but in Ghana, so beautiful.

