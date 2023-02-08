Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng has shared some elegant photos to celebrate her birthday

The award-winning television host is one of the exceptional and versatile female celebrities in Ghana

The mother-of-three is always in the news for her high fashion, flawless makeup, and designer shoe collection

Ghanaian media personality and host of Restoration television show, Stacy Amoateng is a year older today, February 8, 2023.

Stacy Amoateng slays in a corseted dress

The talented female star looked regal crisscross corseted dress showing some skin. The ageless mother of Miss Teen Tourism World 2023, Stacy Amoateng looked spotless in her flawless makeup and splendid hairstyle.

Stacy Amoateng dazzles in a blue dress

The hardworking mother-of-three looked like a fierce style goddess in this shiny sleeveless dress. She wore a frontal curly hairstyle and beautiful earrings to complete her look.

Stacy Amoateng looks regal in an African print dress

The style influencer looked ethereal in a colorful corseted African print dress with puff sleeves. She wore a black curly hairstyle and elegant earrings to complete her look.

Stacy Amoateng looks stunning in an all-black suit

The outspoken media personality slayed in a black long-sleeve jacket paired with a black camisole and short skirt.

She completed her look with black designer high heels.

