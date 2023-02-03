Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 Calista Amoateng stands out among celebrity kids with her exceptional talents and high fashion sense

The musician and beauty queen has become a fashion model for most award-winning designers in Ghana

The 16-year-old tourism ambassador is using her platform to inspire, educate, and also share unique fashion tips

Ghanaian musician and beauty queen Calista Amoateng made the country proud when she won the Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 in the Philippines.

The eloquent and talented sixteen-year-old is among the celebrity kids with an awesome fashion sense and an active social media page.

YEN.com.gh shares five times Calista Amoateng looked radiant in dashing expensive gowns.

Miss Teen Tourism World 2022, Calista Amoateng slays in beautiful gowns. source: kali.starrr

Source: Instagram

1. Calista Amoateng slays in Kente gown

The Ghanaian tourism ambassador Calista Amoateng looked impeccable in an off-shoulder corseted kente gown. The confident young style influencer looked regal in a beautiful hairstyle, drop earrings, and gold bracelet for the photoshoot.

2. Calista Amoateng rocks a colorful floral gown

The beauty queen wore a simple orange gown for her Christmas photo. Calista wore a lustrous curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photos.

3. Calista Amoateng turns heads in a deep-blue gown

The celebrity kid looked incredible as she was captured twirling in her lace ball gown. Miss Teen Tourism Ghana 2022 served us with elegant style tips in this photo.

4. Calista Amoateng looks amazing in a glittering gown

Ghanaian model Calista Amoateng was the center of attention as she stepped out in her stylish and expensive gown. She styled her look with a lustrous long straight hairstyle while wearing her beautiful crown.

5. Calista Amoateng rocks a sleeveless gown

The talented young musician looked gorgeous in a blue sleeveless gown for the Miss Teen Tourism Ghana finale. Calista Amoateng's makeup looks are always flawless and sleek.

