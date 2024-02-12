Kumawood actor Dr Likee, aka Ras Nene, has become famous for his unique acting skills and fashion sense

The skit maker left his fans stunned with his dashing outfit on Onua Showtime over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on Dr Likee's outfit and dance moves after watching the trending video

Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly called Dr Likee, was among the famous panellists on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime program.

The famous skit maker impressed fans with his classy long-sleeve kaftan and matching tailored-to-fit trousers.

Dr Likee, aka Ras Nene, rocks a classy outfit. Photo credit: @ras_nene

Dr Likee, popularly called Ras Nene, wore a black customised black footwear to complete his look while showing off his impeccable dance moves.

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown was speechless as she watched Dr Likee win over the audience with Michael Jackson's dancing skills.

Watch the video below;

Dr Likee rocks a black tee shirt and ripped jeans

As he travelled from Ghana to Paris, Kumawood actor Dr Likee turned heads at the airport with his simple black tee shirt and ripped jeans.

He wore black, shiny boots matching his Louis Vuitton side bag and sunglasses.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Dr Likee's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mrjamesreinhold stated:

Dr. Likeee is just a natural and I love him so much for his humanity. The dude is in touch with his senses. Very selfless.

monagucciofficial stated:

am loving this la…..

desmond_dsoul stated:

He’s not gidi gidi bia guy…..…❤

Myhighestlyf stated:

this man

Officaillivingstone stated:

Akrobeto come see your son o

Obaapanabel stated:

Andyozet stated:

dance move paaaaaa

amasarfoah_snr stated:

I can’t laugh

Mensahjame stated:

Buieeeee

Safiesinajeh stated:

Hahahahaha, Dr Likee is a real natural entertainer

august_kobby_black stated:

He makes fresh ooh .

