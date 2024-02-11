Nana Aba Anamoah and her friends stole the spotlight at the official launch of Women Of Valour at Nsuomnam Restaurant

The high-profile event was attended by female ambassadors, top female CEOS, female celebrities, female celebrities among others

Some social media users have congratulated Nana Aba Anamoah on a successful launch ahead of the main event in March 2024

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, Switzerland to Ghana Simone Giger, and other female personalities stepped out in style as they graced the official launch of the second edition of Nana Aba Anamoah's Women Of Valour initiative.

The plush event occurred at the famous Nsuomnam Restaurant, owned by one of President Akuffo-Addo's daughters, Edwina, who is married to Kofi Jamal's handsome son.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Sandra Ankobiah look classy in black outfits. Photo credit: @swagofafrican

Source: Instagram

The founder of Women Of Valour, Nana Aba Anamoah, looked fabulous in a black flared dress from the Office & Co collection owned by media personality Serwaa Amihere.

Nana Aba Anamoah wore a short, stunning, side-parted frontal hairstyle and beautiful makeup as she flaunted her black Yves Saint Laurent handbag.

Watch the video below;

Sandra Ankobiah looks fabulous in a black designer dress

Ghanaian style influencer Sandra Ankobiah didn't disappoint her fans with her gorgeous ensemble and accessories at the all-female event.

She wore a black knee-level dress with a beaded gold neckline and sleeves, making her stand out at the event.

Sandra Ankobiah rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana bag and matching black high heels to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ameyaw112 stated:

Boss ladies of Accra

Tinahjo stated:

Looking stunning as always, Sandy.

Belindadzattah stated:

I miss you, Sandy baby, ❤❤

Shopsugarkoated stated:

Sandy baby

she_is_nk stated:

Look at my beautiful superwoman, sis!!!!!!! miss you long time

Realtarmar stated:

Hot tamale

Georgeobiri stated:

So beautiful

rukaya_toppooh_ stated:

It is the outfit for me. Beautiful

queensta_sophie stated:

Awesome ❤️❤️

mon_bel4 stated:

This outfit is giving ❤️

Nataliamcphilliamy stated:

Many happy returns, please mine sweet, beautiful lawyer Sandra Ankobiah.

Benboatengofficial stated:

Beautiful as always

Missaliceyeboah stated:

Beautiful

Nana Aba Anamoah Looks Classy In GH₵48,771 Gucci Coat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Aba Anamoah's impeccable sense of style.

The 42-year-old fashion influencer has one of the classiest and most respectable office aesthetics and hairdos.

Nana Aba Anamoah wears pricey high heels and a collection of luxury purses when she goes to work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh