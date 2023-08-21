Ras Nene Rocks Suit: Dr Likee Looks Unrecognisable As He Dons Stylish Outfit And Brown Leather Shoes
- Kumawood star Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly called Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee, looks elegant in dapper outfits when he is not on set
- The famous skit maker who recently met with some Nigerian actors has shared of photo of himself in stylish outfits
- Some social media users have praised Dr Likee for stepping up his fashion game
Ghanaian actor and skit maker Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi popularly called Dr Likee has stunned his followers with his high fashion sense.
Ras Nene ditched his costume, usually of t-shirts and shorts, to rock a well-tailored suit for his latest photoshoot.
The famous Kumawood actor with many ambassadorial deals styled the three-piece chequered purple suit with brown leather shoes without socks.
Ras Nene looks dapper in a long-sleeve kaftan
AKA Ebenezer donned a stylish round-neck long-sleeve shirt and matching shoes for this photoshoot. Ras Nene repeated his favourite brown leathers while asking his fans to rate his look.
Ras Nene looks dapper in an all-black outfit
Shaxi brand ambassador Dr Likee won over Ghanaians with his fashionable black outfit and black shoes as he sat calmly for the photoshoot.
Ghanaian style influencer and boutique owner Osebo has commented on Dr Likee's photo
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
osebo_thezaraman stated:
Perfect
Kwekuchainzz stated:
Man of the Moment ❤️
im__cjay stated:
Like you for wear socks
eddiemurphy21 stated:
When the time is up, he makes everything beautiful. Man of the moment ❤️
itz_exbills stated:
The second is, like, edit small or my eyes no good?
queen_tiwaah stated:
Awurade ay3 woyie
funny_videos_ghana stated:
Classic man
harry_pottergh stated:
Fine boy ❤️
maameesiotwin stated:
Innocent face, Bisho Dr Likee! Good morning,
Abenalintel stated:
Purple for victory I always love you, man go higher
kumerican_copson stated:
God Bless You, Wofa, Keep Going
Akabenezer Dresses In Hilarious Yellow Outfit, Walks Confidently In Video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ras Nene, who made many people laugh in a video while wearing an amusing yellow attire.
Stylistically, the humorous performer and creator of skits strolled down the street wearing a yellow crop top, shorts, shoes, and a headband.
Some social media reacted to a video as a young man hailed him while he walked hilariously.
Dr Likee Enters Nigeria With His Crew, Meets Legend Livinus Nnochiri And Others
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee and his team, who met some Nigerian actors.
A video featuring Dr Likee and his group hanging out with Nollywood actors and renowned Nigerian actor Livinus Nnochiri has surfaced online.
Following his introduction, Ras Nene spoke to the gathering in English and gained some fans.
Source: YEN.com.gh