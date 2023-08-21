Kumawood star Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly called Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee, looks elegant in dapper outfits when he is not on set

The famous skit maker who recently met with some Nigerian actors has shared of photo of himself in stylish outfits

Some social media users have praised Dr Likee for stepping up his fashion game

Ghanaian actor and skit maker Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi popularly called Dr Likee has stunned his followers with his high fashion sense.

Kumawood star Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee, rocks a purple suit. Photo credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene ditched his costume, usually of t-shirts and shorts, to rock a well-tailored suit for his latest photoshoot.

The famous Kumawood actor with many ambassadorial deals styled the three-piece chequered purple suit with brown leather shoes without socks.

Ras Nene looks dapper in a long-sleeve kaftan

AKA Ebenezer donned a stylish round-neck long-sleeve shirt and matching shoes for this photoshoot. Ras Nene repeated his favourite brown leathers while asking his fans to rate his look.

Ras Nene looks dapper in an all-black outfit

Shaxi brand ambassador Dr Likee won over Ghanaians with his fashionable black outfit and black shoes as he sat calmly for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian style influencer and boutique owner Osebo has commented on Dr Likee's photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

osebo_thezaraman stated:

Perfect

Kwekuchainzz stated:

Man of the Moment ❤️

im__cjay stated:

Like you for wear socks

eddiemurphy21 stated:

When the time is up, he makes everything beautiful. Man of the moment ❤️

itz_exbills stated:

The second is, like, edit small or my eyes no good?

queen_tiwaah stated:

Awurade ay3 woyie

funny_videos_ghana stated:

Classic man

harry_pottergh stated:

Fine boy ❤️

maameesiotwin stated:

Innocent face, Bisho Dr Likee! Good morning,

Abenalintel stated:

Purple for victory I always love you, man go higher

kumerican_copson stated:

God Bless You, Wofa, Keep Going

