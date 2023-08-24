Okodie, the manager of popular Ghanaian actor and skit-maker, has been one of the driving forces behind his success in the last few years

The highly proficient manager is hardly in the spotlight, but his amazing works behind the scenes have transformed Ras Nene's brand into one of the most sought-after in the entertainment space

In a conversation with YEN.com.gh, Okodie shed some light on how the journey has been for him as a manager and handling a brand as big as Ras Nene

Okodie, the manager of the popular Ghanaian actor and skit-maker Ras Nene, has emerged as a key driving force in his recent years of success. While Okodie often remains in the background, his exceptional efforts behind the scenes have played a pivotal role in elevating Ras Nene's brand to one of the most sought-after in the entertainment realm.

Ras Nene and his manager Okodie Photo Source: Okodie via Whatsapp

Source: UGC

In an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh, Okodie shared insights into his journey as a manager and the challenges of overseeing a brand as prominent as Ras Nene's. Reflecting on his collaboration with Dr Likee, Okodie expressed that the path had not been without obstacles.

It was not easy, but with God, all things are possible. We faced numerous setbacks, but I'm relieved that we conquered these hurdles and have reached where we are today. He said

When asked whether he had envisioned achieving such a remarkable milestone - managing arguably the biggest brand in the comic industry, Okodie revealed,

I never dreamed of it. We started as friends, but our collaboration has proven to be both rewarding and profitable for us.

Looking ahead, Okodie revealed ambitious plans for the future.

We have an array of projects lined up, including Europe and USA tours. He mentioned

Despite his involvement in Dr Likee's skits, Okodie humbly dismissed the idea of pursuing an acting career for himself.

Not really, he responded, occasionally I play minor roles as a supporting artist. My main focus remains on the actors and actresses I manage. I am dedicated to propelling them to the pinnacle of success.

Facts About Okodie

Okodie gave YEN.com.gh some exclusive details about his personal life and his background.

Early Life and Education

Daniel Kwasi Agyei, known as Okodie, has a solid educational background. He is a graduate of the University of Winneba.

Years of Experience

Okodie's journey as Ras Nene's manager began in 2018, marking five years of dedicated partnership. Through thick and thin, he has stood by Ras Nene's side, orchestrating the strategic moves that have propelled the actor's career to unprecedented heights.

Okodie's Portfolio

While Ras Nene might be Okodie's most recent success story, it's not his first rodeo in the entertainment world. Prior to his collaboration with Ras Nene, Okodie has lent his expertise to other artists as well. His experience includes working with notable figures like Lil Win and Zack Gh, solidifying his reputation as a manager.

Endorsement deals secured

Tecno: Ras Nene secured a collaboration with the technology giant under Okodie's management

Shaxi: Ras Nene became the face of Shatta Wale's ride-hailing service Shaxi

Polyster: The partnership with Polyster highlights how far Okodie and Ras Nene have come, representing one of the biggest brands in Ghana

Mega Fortune: Okodie's talent for securing deals that resonate with Ras Nene's audience is evident in the Mega Fortune association.

Lemonade Finance: Ras Nene's involvement with Lemonade Finance speaks to Okodie's diversity in securing partnerships.

Kengen Water: Okodie also oversaw the actor's groundbreaking Kengen Water partnership

Pizzaman: The actor also has a partnership with Pizzaman, one of the biggest and fastest-growing food restaurants in the country

Heaven Insecticide: Heaven Insecticide is one of the biggest brands in Ghana. Inking a deal with them showcases Okodie's versatility in brand management.

Real Estate Companies: Okodie's capacity to link Ras Nene with real estate firms highlights his strategic thinking.

Betting Brands: The involvement with betting brands illustrates Okodie's agility in navigating diverse marketing landscapes.

Clothing Lines: Ras Nene has also sealed deals with multiple clothing brands.

Sponsored Trips: The actor and his team have been sponsored by numerous companies on trips outside Ghana.

Bisame App: The Bisame App also have a partnership with the actor.

DSTV Reality Show: Okodie's management has expanded Ras Nene's brand, venturing into reality TV through the DSTV reality show on Akwaaba Magic channel 150 and Abusua channel 149.

