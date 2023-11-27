Actor Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee offered to help Beast Of No Nation actor Strika when the two met recently

Offering Strika a place on his skit crew, Dr Likee assured that he was willing to help him and work with him, but he has to put in effort to get his life back on track

One of Likee's crew members Kyekyeku reacted to the news of the addition Strika to their team with a heartwarming post

Kumawood actor and skit maker Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, has come to the rescue of young actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika.

Strika who gained fame for his role in the Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation alongside Idris Elba and Abraham Attah, fell off the radar.

Unlike Atta who took the opportunity and is now studying at Tufts University in the US, Strika is reported to have got himself entangled in substance abuse.

Dr Likee has offered help to Strika Photo source: Kyekyeku Official, Sweet Maame Adwoa

Source: Facebook

He was recently spotted on social media looking unkempt. The video triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians who wondered what might have gone wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Dr Likee to Strika's rescue

Following Strika's recent video, Dr Likee has decided to add the young actor to his comic skit crew and support him.

In a video, Ras Nene addressed Strika's challenges, including struggles with substance abuse and other personal issues.

Offering to assist Strika in getting his life back on track, Dr Likee expressed his willingness to work with the young actor but emphasized the importance of his personal effort and commitment to making positive changes.

Kyekyeku welcomes Strika to the team

Not long after the announcement by Likee, Kyekyeku, one of the leading members of the crew took to Facebook to make Strika feel at home.

Sharing a photo of Likee and Strika, the comic actor stated:

"Welcome to the team Striker of Beast of No Nation."

Ghanaians hail Kyekyeku and Dr Likee

The welcome gesture from Kyekyeku excited many of his followers. They showered praises on him and his boss.

Raz Binghi said:

God bless this team forever

Amponsah Frimpong Williams said:

Nice gesture. We’re super proud of your team ❤️

Maxwell Sackey said:

Good move

IsmeEvans Nkrumah said:

Great team

Daniel Teye said:

God bless you Aka and his team

Hamilton Dalinton said:

Good!Very great to have him in your vibrant team,may God bless all your upcoming projects

Strika shares plans

Meanwhile, Strika has been spotted looking fresh and neat in a new haircut and fresh clothes and shared plans to get his life on track.

Actor Gun Shot linked up with the young man and offered him help after the earlier videos of him struggling.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh