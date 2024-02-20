Ghanaian couple Elorm and Maxine have gone viral with their beautiful green kente ensembles for their plush wedding

The bride's mother also entertainment wedding guests with her unique dance moves while slaying in a corseted kente gown

Some media users have commented on the bride's mother's stunning kente gown and hairstyle

A gorgeous mother who has refused to grow a day older is trending on social media after most online users mistook her for the bride.

The style influencer wore a custom-made off-shoulder kente gown with unique beading details for her daughter's wedding.

Ghanaian couple Elorm and Maxine look adorable together. Photo credit: @osei_doughlas_live

Unlike her daughter, she looked radiant in a side-parted afro hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulder as she danced gracefully at the event.

For her glam, the pretty mother of the bride opted for mild makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Ghanaian bride Maxine looks splendid in a spaghetti strap kente gown

Ghanaian bride Maxine looked simple and classy in a beaded spaghetti strap kente gown while rocking her natural hair for her private traditional wedding.

The pretty bridesmaids stepped up in high fashion and wore stylish kente gowns to support the bride on her big day.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

araba_adeziwaa_amoah stated:

She could pass for the bride ooo

ri_oah stated:

This is me thinking that was the bride

nanaekua200 stated:

Until I read the caption, I honestly thought she was the bride

Ofoliwaa stated:

I can’t believe it. Fantes are just foine ❤

adel_sika stated:

The beautiful lady in blue is the mother of the bride?? Eeii she's so pretty

Anitaadobeaa stated:

She looks like Mzbel! Beautiful

Abenema stated:

I thought she was the bride

Naakuorkor.3 stated:

This will be me and my babies… she’s GORGEOUS!!! ❤❤

_esenam99 stated:

I thought she was the bride

akosua_sel stated:

@cassy_belzy cousin is trending

Floruakk stated:

❤️I love the simplicity of the makeup❤️. @finenessebymaanaa.

