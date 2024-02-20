Seasoned media personality Serwaa Amihere got many people wondering whether she was getting married as she dropped photos looking gorgeous in a wedding gown

The gown was designed by the talented Sima Brew, which Miss Amihere modelled in and teased her fans about her tying the knot

Many people jokingly congratulated her, while others talked about how she would make a beautiful bride on her special day

Serwaa Amihere, a Ghanaian broadcaster who currently works with renowned media company EIB Networks, got many thinking she was getting married when she dropped gorgeous pictures looking breathtaking in a wedding gown.

Serwaa Amihere rocks a wedding gown

In the pictures shared on Serwaa Amihere's Instagram page and co-shared on the page of the fashion designer Sima Brew, she was clad in an all-white wedding gown masterpiece.

The gown hugged her curves and accentuated them. It showed a bit of her cleavage, covered with pearl-like elements and fabric that gave off a snow-like effect.

Miss Amihere covered her frontal lace wig with a sparkling lace veil that covered part of her hair and left to hang across her back.

A long detachable train was attached to her waist, spreading across a large part of the floor where she stood in front of a white vintage building to pose.

Below are gorgeous photos of Serwaa Amihere in a white wedding gown.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere slaying in a wedding gown

People in the comment section, in jest, congratulated Serwaa Amihere, while others complained about them not being offered the responsibility of being her bridesmaid.

Others also talked about how the media personality would make a beautiful bride when she eventually gets married.

baaba_ankrah said:

No invitation? A whole bridesmaid like me

ghhyper1 said:

Congrats Mrs Serwaa Amihere

nhyira_xx said:

You will make a beautiful bride

facetalksgh said:

The gown is gowning, kaaaaaaaiiiisssshhhh

abele_d33d3w said:

Worth the wait…..Feed our eyes

lindanaab said:

Gorgeous, and it fit her so well

frank.nartey.52459 said:

Teeth as white as snow

Below is a video of Serwaa Amihere looking gorgeous in a wedding gown.

