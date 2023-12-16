AMVCA award-winning actress Gloria Sarfo wore an exquisite kente dress to the exclusive premiere of Latif Abubakhr's new play

The style influencer turned heads with her designer high heels and bags as she stepped on the red carpet

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's stunning appearance at the star-studded event

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo stole the spotlight at the private premiere of at the exclusive premiere of the Second Coming of Nkrumah, Africa’s biggest theatrical venture happening at Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @gloriasarfo

Source: Instagram

The chief executive officer of Glow City fashion brand graced the red carpet event in a classy kente suit dress that accentuated her curves while modelling in designer gladiator high heels.

Gloria Sarfo looked gorgeous in a short bob hairstyle and accessorised her look with a gold necklace with a red pendant.

Watch the video below;

Gloria Sarfo poses with Diamond Appiah and Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Ghanaian celebrities Stacy Amoateng, Diamond Appiah and famous gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia were always spotted at Latif Abubakhr's play.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's stunning kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

beauty_n_memoriesgh stated:

Such a beautiful lady ❤️❤️❤️

Gynnett stated:

Looking pretty sis ❤️

Anitagyeman stated:

It's given, you rock it ❤️❤️❤️ Beautiful Queen @gloriaosarfo

Jewelrysite stated:

Beautiful @gloriasarfo

eb_forson stated:

@gloriaosarfo u kill it

Iamsweetfafa stated:

Looking beautiful

vera_tweneboahkoduah stated:

She is so cute

Kissiglori stated:

OMG the dress is giving

rosecindy74 stated:

She looks super good

afiaahwenepa._1 stated:

The dress, my oh my

bherl_love stated:

She looks amazing. OMG ❤️❤️❤️ beautiful inside out ❤️

dagaatigirl_official stated:

She looks very cute

