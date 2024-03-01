Moses Bliss's Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn, has gone viral after styling her own natural hair for her traditional wedding

The young bride opted for a natural bridal look for civil and traditional wedding ceremonies in Nigeria and Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Marie Wiseborn's beautiful bridal hair transformational video

Ghanaian lawyer based in the United Kingdom, Marie Wiseborn, has impressed social media users with her natural look for her traditional wedding in Ghana.

The beautiful wife of Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss ditched the services of a professional natural hair stylist to style her own hair for her viral wedding.

Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn looks elegant in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @lensandvows

Marie Wiseborn looked elegant in a green pleated two-piece outfit and designer sandals as she sat behind a big dressing mirror to style her hair.

The young bride wore a simple stud earring and an expensive wristwatch to complete her look

Moses Bliss's wife, Marie Wiseborn, looks glamorous in a beaded kente gown

Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn looked stunning in a full beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding reception party.

Moses Bliss' wife wore mild makeup and her natural afro hairstyle while slaying in silver drop earrings and matching bracelets.

Some social media users have commented on Marie Wiseborn's bridal look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

grandesolutions27 stated:

Unique and simple

petras_cake_paradise stated:

I respect this lady too much. No pressure!!!

Dotcyl stated:

So natural and very gorgeous

Afiavuitton stated:

Simple is beautiful

na.bee_acq stated:

Impressive

mauri_cia24 stated:

She makes me believe that being yourself is the best feeling ever ❤️. God bless you queen

mzsitsofe_gold stated:

So beautiful

exceptional_sophia stated:

Wow, awesome ❤️

adelaideboateng1 stated:

She has all the money she wants, but God

Micosbon stated:

No even nails

ichella_evelyn stated:

So simple and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

officialefosa_coachb stated:

If simplicity was a person

iamyhaa__cookie stated:

Congratulations very simple and beautiful ❤

Moses Bliss' Mom Carries Marie Wiseborn On Her Lap As She Prays For Her During Their Plush Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the mother of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, who showed her daughter-in-law her unwavering devotion.

Marie Wiseborn, the exquisite bride, looked stunning in a straightforward kente dress and a natural ponytail.

Several social media users have commented on Bella Naija's viral Instagram video.

