Joe Mettle Wins Souls With His Electrifying Performance At Gospel Musician Enuonyam's White Wedding
- Award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle's powerful performance at lavish wedding has become a trending topic online
- Ghanaian gospel musician Enuonyam made such a beautiful bride as she rocked elegant dresses for her traditional and white wedding
- Some social media users have commented on the bride's choice of decent outfits and hairstyles
Ghanaian gospel musician Enuonyam continues to trend online with her beautiful ensembles at her star-studded wedding.
The talented vocalist won over social media users with her custom-made kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony while showing impeccable dance moves.
The plus-size bride looked radiant in flawless makeup with well-defined eyebrows and long eyelashes for her bridal look.
Ghanaian bride Enuonyam wore elegant gold star earrings and a glamorous curly hairstyle as she smiled at the cameras.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Enuonyam dazzles in a white lace gown
Ghanaian bride Enuonyam looked classy in a white beaded lace gown with unique detailing for her church wedding.
She accessorised her look with an expensive tiara that matched perfectly with her custom-made gown with a detachable train.
Watch the video below;
Gospel musician Joe Mettle performs at the star-studded wedding
Award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle looked dapper in a black suit as he performed his powerful worship songs at the event.
Joe Mettle's beautiful wife, Lady Selasie, was spotted in a stylish green outfit at the plush church wedding.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Enuonyam's wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Anniecielto stated:
This is indeed a Kingdom marriage. God bless you both as you embark on this new journey together. Your home is blessed. Amen.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
godisgood8900 stated:
Goosebumps all over me. Kingdom marriage!!!!!! God bless your new home.
edialeda_jones_esq stated:
Awwww, I can't hold my tears
royaltygroom_ stated:
Beautiful
Skbeatzrecordsofficial stated:
Beautiful.
this_is_king_joey stated:
heeeeeeeyyyyy UNCLE JOE!!!!!
Thisischinwe stated:
Adjeiiiii
Anniecielto stated:
I love this Papi Joe celebrating her marriage; it is so beautiful. I am so very happy for her.❤️❤️❤️❤️.
