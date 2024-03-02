Award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle's powerful performance at lavish wedding has become a trending topic online

Ghanaian gospel musician Enuonyam made such a beautiful bride as she rocked elegant dresses for her traditional and white wedding

Some social media users have commented on the bride's choice of decent outfits and hairstyles

Ghanaian gospel musician Enuonyam continues to trend online with her beautiful ensembles at her star-studded wedding.

The talented vocalist won over social media users with her custom-made kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony while showing impeccable dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Enuonyam slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @kiwiphotography.

Source: Instagram

The plus-size bride looked radiant in flawless makeup with well-defined eyebrows and long eyelashes for her bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Enuonyam wore elegant gold star earrings and a glamorous curly hairstyle as she smiled at the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Enuonyam dazzles in a white lace gown

Ghanaian bride Enuonyam looked classy in a white beaded lace gown with unique detailing for her church wedding.

She accessorised her look with an expensive tiara that matched perfectly with her custom-made gown with a detachable train.

Watch the video below;

Gospel musician Joe Mettle performs at the star-studded wedding

Award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle looked dapper in a black suit as he performed his powerful worship songs at the event.

Joe Mettle's beautiful wife, Lady Selasie, was spotted in a stylish green outfit at the plush church wedding.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Enuonyam's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Anniecielto stated:

This is indeed a Kingdom marriage. God bless you both as you embark on this new journey together. Your home is blessed. Amen.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

godisgood8900 stated:

Goosebumps all over me. Kingdom marriage!!!!!! God bless your new home.

edialeda_jones_esq stated:

Awwww, I can't hold my tears

royaltygroom_ stated:

Beautiful

Skbeatzrecordsofficial stated:

Beautiful.

this_is_king_joey stated:

heeeeeeeyyyyy UNCLE JOE!!!!!

Thisischinwe stated:

Adjeiiiii

Anniecielto stated:

I love this Papi Joe celebrating her marriage; it is so beautiful. I am so very happy for her.❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Moses Bliss's Wedding: See All The 4 Simple Yet Classy Dresses Marie Wiseborn Wore For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Marie Wiseborn, a newlywed Ghanaian who has gone viral online for her extravagant wedding dress.

For her traditional wedding, the young Ghanaian bride donned gowns created to order and her hair styled naturally.

The cute young couple has received congratulations from certain social media users on their happy wedding in Ghana and Nigeria.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh