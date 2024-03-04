2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Amoanimaa has stunned some social media users with her sassy birthday photos

The Ahafo representative left nothing to the imaginative as she slipped on a figure-hugging dress for the photoshoot

Past contestants of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have commented on Amoanimaa's stunning birthday photos

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Amoanimaa, who represented the Ahafo Region, has shared elegant photos to celebrate her birthday.

The intelligent student and brand influencer wore a skintight ankle-length dress highlighting her famous curves.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Amoanimaa slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @amoanimaa_gmb.

Amoanimaa looked graceful in a shoulder-level frontal curly hairstyle and perfect makeup that blended with her melanin skin.

The beauty queen accessorised her look with round loop earrings and a silver wristwatch for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ahafo representative Amoaniwaa looks regal in an African print dress

2023 Ahafo representative Amoaniwaa turned heads in a corseted African print dress during the weekly eviction show in October 2023.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Ashanti Regional representative has commented on Amoanimaa's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ebo_gmb23 stated:

Happy birthday Hamaaaa Have a top top year ❤️

queen_akuagmb21 stated:

Happy birthday our babe last ❤❤❤❤

sungsuma_gmb23 stated:

Happy Birthday School Daughter

wunie_gmb_23 stated:

Hbd bby gal enjoy your day

twumwaa_gmb stated:

Glorious birthday sweetheart God bless you and continue to make you great

serwaah_gmb23 stated:

Happy birthday my Akumaaaa

takyiwaa_gmb22 stated:

Many precious days ahead darling ❤️.

nurahgmb23 stated:

Barbieeeeee…… happy birthday love❤️

yaaahemah157 stated:

Happy birthday prela ❤️

Oammichaeladdo stated:

Happy birthday dear @amoanimaa_gmb23

nana_abotua stated:

Hellooo Obaa wishing you many more candles to blow Hv a good one God bless you

naaayeley_gmb23 stated:

Happy Birthday Queen❤

Source: YEN.com.gh