2023 GMB Contestant Amoanimaa Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Red Criss-Cross Dress To Mark Her Birthday
- 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Amoanimaa has stunned some social media users with her sassy birthday photos
- The Ahafo representative left nothing to the imaginative as she slipped on a figure-hugging dress for the photoshoot
- Past contestants of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have commented on Amoanimaa's stunning birthday photos
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Amoanimaa, who represented the Ahafo Region, has shared elegant photos to celebrate her birthday.
The intelligent student and brand influencer wore a skintight ankle-length dress highlighting her famous curves.
Amoanimaa looked graceful in a shoulder-level frontal curly hairstyle and perfect makeup that blended with her melanin skin.
The beauty queen accessorised her look with round loop earrings and a silver wristwatch for the photoshoot.
Diana Asamoah outshines MzGee as she rocks a red corseted dress designed with broken glasses on United Showbiz
Check out the photos below;
Ahafo representative Amoaniwaa looks regal in an African print dress
2023 Ahafo representative Amoaniwaa turned heads in a corseted African print dress during the weekly eviction show in October 2023.
Check out the photos below;
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Ashanti Regional representative has commented on Amoanimaa's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ebo_gmb23 stated:
Happy birthday Hamaaaa Have a top top year ❤️
queen_akuagmb21 stated:
Happy birthday our babe last ❤❤❤❤
sungsuma_gmb23 stated:
Happy Birthday School Daughter
wunie_gmb_23 stated:
Hbd bby gal enjoy your day
twumwaa_gmb stated:
Glorious birthday sweetheart God bless you and continue to make you great
serwaah_gmb23 stated:
Happy birthday my Akumaaaa
takyiwaa_gmb22 stated:
Many precious days ahead darling ❤️.
nurahgmb23 stated:
Barbieeeeee…… happy birthday love❤️
yaaahemah157 stated:
Happy birthday prela ❤️
Oammichaeladdo stated:
Happy birthday dear @amoanimaa_gmb23
nana_abotua stated:
Hellooo Obaa wishing you many more candles to blow Hv a good one God bless you
naaayeley_gmb23 stated:
Happy Birthday Queen❤
