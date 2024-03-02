Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has gone viral with her beautiful kente outfit for a new photoshoot

The daughter of the famous actor Koo Fori invested in an expensive frontal wig to complete her look

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei and other social media users have commented on her stunning photos

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, has posted her stunning kente outfit to celebrate Heritage Month.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @_asantewaa

Asantewaa looked elegant in a green corseted kente gown that flaunted her smooth thighs. The fashion designer used two kente patterns to design the strapless dress for her viral photoshoot.

The beauty influencer wore a side-parted coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup while posing for the cameras.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa rocks classy gym wear

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa looked classy in a long-sleeve crop top gymwear and matching skintight leggings.

She rocked Nike sneakers to complete her look as she sat on the kitchen cabinet for the photoshoot.

Asantewaa looked charming in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has commented on Asantewaa's kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

osei__felicia stated:

Looking superb odobroni ❤❤

ugo_moni stated:

Is this for Moses' bliss wedding, or you wake up and decide to cause wahala

adwoa_hightension stated:

3rd March is my birthday

Prettymaudd stated:

We the Asarians are waiting for our own wedding oooo

follow4followgain200k stated:

If being beautiful was a crime

mr_ambassador__ stated:

Give it to us, American babe

Kayverli stated:

Eish❤️

Officialldelta stated:

A Female King!❤

yaaqueen25 stated:

You look gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️

_adwoarh_ stated:

Everything is Expensive and detailed ❤️

Mharmmha stated:

Hello dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️

