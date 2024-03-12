Nadia Buari and her sisters have inspired many with their lovely outfits for their latest photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh was also spotted slaying in a fabulous outfit and heavy makeup

Some social media users have commended the sisters and their longtime friend for keeping a strong bond

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and her beautiful sisters have taken over social media with their stunning photos to celebrate International Women's Day.

The famous sisters Nadia Buari, Samera Buari, Sydi Buari and their longtime friend, Zynnell Zuh, wore stylish purple dresses and designer shoes for the photo shoot.

Nadia Buari, Zynnell Zuh, Samera Buari and Sydi Buari look fabulous in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @nadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Celebrity mother Nadia Buari rocked an ankle-length ruched dress with a long sleeve designed with faux fur.

A-lister actress and award-winning style icon Zynnell Zuh wore a sleeveless bodycon ruffled from her own clothing line while slaying in a blond hairstyle.

Samera Buari, married to a handsome model, wore a shiny ruched dress with a matching headband to complete her look.

Sydi Buari stole the spotlight with her turtleneck outfit and charming hairstyle as she showed off her white teeth.

Check out the photo below;

Nadia Buari and her adorable daughters slay in African print dresses

Nadia Buari made a bold fashion statement in a puff sleeve African print dress while posing with her lovely daughters.

Check out the photos below;

Nadia Buari Goes Braless As She Rocks Green Ruched Hoodie Dress To Present An Award To Jackie Appiah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Buari, among the best-dressed celebrities at the Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The style icon showed her cleavage in a chic green dress and costly designer heels. Ghanaian celebrities Jackie Appiah and Deloris Frimpong Manso received outstanding awards at the event.

