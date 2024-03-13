Global site navigation

Ghanaian Bride Rocks Full-Beaded Kente Gown With Tassel Sleeves And Flawless Makeup For Her Wedding
Ghanaian Bride Rocks Full-Beaded Kente Gown With Tassel Sleeves And Flawless Makeup For Her Wedding

by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian bride Joice and her good-looking have gone viral with her beautiful wedding videos and photos
  • The lovely couple who lives in the US held their luxurious wedding ceremony in the Ashanti Region with top vendors on board
  • Some social media users have congratulated the young and fashionista couple for slaying on their wedding day

Ghanaian bride and registered nurse based in the United States of America, Joice transformed into a gorgeous bride after her bridal makeover.

Ghanaian couple Joice and Kingsley
Ghanaian couple Joice and Kingsley look stunning together. Photo credit: @joice_1
With an infectious smile, the glowing bride wore a full-beaded, off-shoulder kente gown designed by female designer Todayxstyle for her wedding ceremony in the Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian bride Joice opted for a Barbie-themed frontal ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her bridal look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Joice looks angelic in a white lace gown for her white wedding

The young health worker looked classy in a simple corseted white gown with long sleeves made of luxurious see-through lace.

The stunning bride wore white pointed bridal shoes with embellishments for comfortability and class while posing with her husband.

Check the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Joice's wedding kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Maamesraa stated:

The dress is absolutely gorgeous and the bride aarh my sistur

Akorfaaku stated:

This is beautiful

rimaopokuware stated:

My bride❤️❤️❤️❤️

Eastwoodsamjune stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

_kojosam stated:

Congrats and wish you all the best in your marriage

aqo_suah stated:

You forgot to add Ntiriwa. Congratulations @joicel__

ohene_waah stated:

MRS. SARPONG-KWARTENG for a reason!!!!!!!❤️

Darlingismoi stated:

Congratulations Mrs Sarpong-Kwarteng baako p3

Simplyyseli stated:

Such a beautiful bride

naad_amps stated:

Congratulations Sis , you made a beautiful bride sooo beautiful ❤️❤️

Abynaagold stated:

Congratulations Pretty❤

maa_adwoah_ stated:

Congratulations Mrs❤️

Ghanaian Bride With Fair Skin Looks Fabulous In A Halter Neck Kente Gown And Glamorous Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian newlywed Nana Ama's stunning kente gown for her nuptials.

The fashion influencer wore a corseted beaded kente, making her look effortlessly chic at her private event.

Some people have complimented the diligent woman on social media for her lovely wedding.

