It is the dream of every parent to see their children achieve great things in life and also lives to their utmost ability

Larry Appiah, son of Ghanaian footballer, Stephen Appiah has made his parents proud by graduating from the University of Birmingham

His father took to his social media page to celebrate his son as he graduated with a bachelor's in business commerce

A former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, has expressed his joy and support for his first child who graduated from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Larry Appiah graduated from the prestigious university with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Commerce.

In an Instagram post, the footballer who led Ghana to its first World Cup said they were all proud of Larry.

Proud daddy Stephen Appiah with his son, Larry, at his graduation Photo credit: @stephenappiahofficial Source: Instagram

"Today, we doff our hats off to you for achieving this milestone! Your hard work, determination, and perseverance have paid off, and the family is proud of you.y You have our greatest support in your next chapter... Congrats son @larryappiah__"

Some photos and a video from the graduation ceremony accompanied the post.

Appiah is one of the most-loved football stars in Ghana because of his achievements.

