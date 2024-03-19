2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful 3rd Runner-Up Abena Stuns In A Red Collared Dress To Mark Her Birthday
- Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Abena Kyei Boakye looks gorgeous in everything she wears
- The beauty queen is always spotted in flawless makeup and glamorous expensive hairstyles
- Some of Ghana's Most Beautiful past contestants have commented on Abena Kyei Boakye's Instagram photos
2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up Abena Kyei Boakye modelled in a stylish red dress from the new collection of Office & Co by Serwaa Amihere for her birthday photoshoot.
The Kantanka TV morning show host looked gorgeous in the red long-sleeve dress with unique beading detailing on the neck trimming.
Abena Kyei Bonsu looked flawless in spotless makeup, long eyelashes, well-defined brows and glossy lipstick.
The beauty queen with a voluptuous figure wore a 360 frontal lace curly hairstyle and pearly earrings while rocking brown stilettos.
Felicia Osei steps up her fashion game as she slays in stylish African print outfit and gele headwrap
Check out the photos below:
2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant slays in a blue pleated dress
Abena Kyei Boakye looked breathtaking in a ready-to-wear blue long-sleeve dress with white buttons to talk about current news in Ghana on Kantanka TV.
She looked beautiful in her coloured braids hairstyle and round hoop earrings as she rocked black stilettos with red soles.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users commented on Abena Kyei Boakye's birthday photos on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
royal_baci stated:
Happy birthday Ohemaa ❤❤
Shegelabobor stated:
Happy Birthday Sis
prophet_patrickamoako stated:
Happy birthday, my dear; many blessings to you
esther0091060 stated:
Happy birthday ma’am
felix_moore__ stated:
The red looks so good on you❤️
Danquahseven stated:
Happy, glorious birthday
the_tennis_chic stated:
Tundraaaaaaa❤❤❤❤❤ happy birthday
Ohemaawoyeje stated:
Beautiful u last but one Foto ❤ hbd Dear
_korkor_equa stated:
Happy birthday sis ❤️❤️ love you
wolu1999 stated:
Happy birthday to you.
agnesakon2 stated:
May your new age and year be filled with endless opportunities and blessings. Happy birthday sis!
