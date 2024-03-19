Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Abena Kyei Boakye looks gorgeous in everything she wears

The beauty queen is always spotted in flawless makeup and glamorous expensive hairstyles

Some of Ghana's Most Beautiful past contestants have commented on Abena Kyei Boakye's Instagram photos

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up Abena Kyei Boakye modelled in a stylish red dress from the new collection of Office & Co by Serwaa Amihere for her birthday photoshoot.

The Kantanka TV morning show host looked gorgeous in the red long-sleeve dress with unique beading detailing on the neck trimming.

Abena Kyei Boakye slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iambena1

Abena Kyei Bonsu looked flawless in spotless makeup, long eyelashes, well-defined brows and glossy lipstick.

The beauty queen with a voluptuous figure wore a 360 frontal lace curly hairstyle and pearly earrings while rocking brown stilettos.

Check out the photos below:

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant slays in a blue pleated dress

Abena Kyei Boakye looked breathtaking in a ready-to-wear blue long-sleeve dress with white buttons to talk about current news in Ghana on Kantanka TV.

She looked beautiful in her coloured braids hairstyle and round hoop earrings as she rocked black stilettos with red soles.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Abena Kyei Boakye's birthday photos on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

royal_baci stated:

Happy birthday Ohemaa ❤❤

Shegelabobor stated:

Happy Birthday Sis

prophet_patrickamoako stated:

Happy birthday, my dear; many blessings to you

esther0091060 stated:

Happy birthday ma’am

felix_moore__ stated:

The red looks so good on you❤️

Danquahseven stated:

Happy, glorious birthday

the_tennis_chic stated:

Tundraaaaaaa❤❤❤❤❤ happy birthday

Ohemaawoyeje stated:

Beautiful u last but one Foto ❤ hbd Dear

_korkor_equa stated:

Happy birthday sis ❤️❤️ love you

wolu1999 stated:

Happy birthday to you.

agnesakon2 stated:

May your new age and year be filled with endless opportunities and blessings. Happy birthday sis!

