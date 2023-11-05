Akua GMB: 2011 GMB Winner Flaunts Her Curves In A Green Pantsuits To Receive An Award
- 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah dazzled in elegant outfits as she graced different red carpet events on November 4, 2023
- The former beauty queen and style influencer looked stunning in stylish skintight dresses and hairstyles
- Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's glamorous looks as she received two different awards
Ghanaian beautiful queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, popularly called Akua GMB, dressed elegantly in a pantsuit to receive an award at the 2023 Eminent Awards.
The chief executive officer of Jewel Fashion consulted with a rising fashion designer to sew a tailored-to-fit green pantsuit with gold floral applique on the red carpet.
2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Akua GMB, wore a frontal ponytail hairstyle and gold earrings while strutting in gold strappy high heels.
Watch the video below;
Akua GMB flaunts her skin in a black see-through dress
Founder of Miss Golden Stool pageant Akua GMB looked sassy in a black see-through dress to receive another award on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Women In Enterpreneurship Awards.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's classy pantsuit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Deborahoduro stated:
My all-time favourite ❤️
Danieladoasi stated:
You look so sweet and beautiful dress ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
annang781 stated:
My princess
carolyn.turkson stated:
Mother❤️❤️
ernestine_deku stated:
Congratulations, my lady.
mrs_peckers stated:
My classy babe congratulations
sarastar489 stated:
Eiii maame wai ❤️nice outfit
albees_glam stated:
Beautiful
patiencedeku5 stated:
Queen ❤️❤️❤️
fr.ancisca4887 stated:
Ahuof3 papabi ❤️❤️❤️
iamafuajemimah stated:
Classy
mercy. sharp stated:
You are such an awesome and amazing soul. Keep shinning Akua
Adepacollectionsgh stated:
Ghanaian bride defines style with her perfect waistline corseted kente gown and short pixie cut hairstyle
Mama ❤️
perpetual8698 stated:
My Akuagosh❤️
2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Stuns In Stylish Kente Asooke On Her 35th Birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akua GMB, who has demonstrated to Nigerians how to make a statement with her most recent Asooke ensemble.
The stunning mother and queen looked stunning in all of her specially designed gowns for her treasured birthday portrait. The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng styled her hair and makeup differently for each appearance.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh