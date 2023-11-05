2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah dazzled in elegant outfits as she graced different red carpet events on November 4, 2023

The former beauty queen and style influencer looked stunning in stylish skintight dresses and hairstyles

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's glamorous looks as she received two different awards

Ghanaian beautiful queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, popularly called Akua GMB, dressed elegantly in a pantsuit to receive an award at the 2023 Eminent Awards.

Akua GMB slays in elegant dresses and hairstyles. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

The chief executive officer of Jewel Fashion consulted with a rising fashion designer to sew a tailored-to-fit green pantsuit with gold floral applique on the red carpet.

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Akua GMB, wore a frontal ponytail hairstyle and gold earrings while strutting in gold strappy high heels.

Watch the video below;

Akua GMB flaunts her skin in a black see-through dress

Founder of Miss Golden Stool pageant Akua GMB looked sassy in a black see-through dress to receive another award on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Women In Enterpreneurship Awards.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's classy pantsuit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Deborahoduro stated:

My all-time favourite ❤️

Danieladoasi stated:

You look so sweet and beautiful dress ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

annang781 stated:

My princess

carolyn.turkson stated:

Mother❤️❤️

ernestine_deku stated:

Congratulations, my lady.

mrs_peckers stated:

My classy babe congratulations

sarastar489 stated:

Eiii maame wai ❤️nice outfit

albees_glam stated:

Beautiful

patiencedeku5 stated:

Queen ❤️❤️❤️

fr.ancisca4887 stated:

Ahuof3 papabi ❤️❤️❤️

iamafuajemimah stated:

Classy

mercy. sharp stated:

You are such an awesome and amazing soul. Keep shinning Akua

Adepacollectionsgh stated:

Mama ❤️

perpetual8698 stated:

My Akuagosh❤️

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Stuns In Stylish Kente Asooke On Her 35th Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akua GMB, who has demonstrated to Nigerians how to make a statement with her most recent Asooke ensemble.

The stunning mother and queen looked stunning in all of her specially designed gowns for her treasured birthday portrait. The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng styled her hair and makeup differently for each appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh