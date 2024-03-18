Ghanaian model Abigail Kabirou is the winner of Miss Supranational Ghana 2024 after a tough competition

The multi-talented beauty queen wore breathtaking gowns and beautiful makeup during the finale

Some social media users have congratulated Abigail Kabirou's video showing when she was crowned the winner

Miss Interglobal UK 2020, Abigail Kabirou from the Northern Region of Ghana, was crowned Miss Supranational 2024 at the World Trade Center.

The UK-based fashion model will represent Ghana in Poland for the international pageant, hopefully to win the ultimate prize.

Miss Supranational Ghana 2024 Abigail Kabirou slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @abigaildk

Abigial Kabirou dazzled in a sleeveless silver gown with embellishment while showing off her smooth thighs.

The outspoken beauty queen wore heavy makeup, a smile and a ponytail hairstyle. She completed her look with beautiful silver earrings matching her gown.

Watch the video below;

Miss Supranational Ghana 2024 Abigail Kabirou slays in a red gown

The supermodel looked elegant in a red strapless gown for her video shoot. Abigail Kabirou looked gorgeous in a frontal hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Miss Supranational 2024 Abigial Kabirou's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

girl_ceo_ghana stated:

Right from the day I set my eyes on her, I knew she was the winner Congratulations @abigaildk_ ❤

Colecraftlois stated:

Congratulations honey

audrey_.tg stated:

Congratulations sis❤️❤️❤️

amii_ox stated:

CONGRATULATIONS!

iam_jaysonjay stated:

Deep down we all knew she was gonna win

queen__mollie stated:

@abigaildk_ congratulations

_enock stated:

Pageant queen congrats sis!

Animaantwi stated:

Yaay! ❤❤❤

akuaa72 stated:

Congrats sis ❤️‍

its_samz_official stated:

CONGRATULATIONS! A well-deserved winner, so happy for you!❤️

Allisonnmds stated:

You did itttt @abigaildk_

triciagold_ stated:

Congratulations @abigaildk_

samaraaabigail stated:

congratulations @abigaildk_ ❤️

